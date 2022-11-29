Advertisement
Story gallery: No Room to Rest — a series on homelessness

A homeless person sleeps on a bench at Girard Avenue and Coast Boulevard in La Jolla in October.
(Alice Rosenblatt)
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a ‘wicked problem’

This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.

60 year-old Jerome Morrison, who grew up in San Diego and graduated from Lincoln High School, is currently stating at the Alpha Project homeless bridge shelter in downtown San Diego on February 18, 2020. Now clean from a lifetime of drugs, alcohol and broken relationships he is working part time while staying at the shelter, waiting for housing to open up. " It's been a long, hard, 30 years. I never had anyone to steer me in the right direction." "I learned through a lot of bad connections how to live terribly." " This place (Alpha Project) has been monumental in helping me connect to a job." Talking about his future and what he wants to do, which is help others through homelessness and drugs "Who's going to reliably help them but people like myself." When asked about what could more State funding be used for he said, "More money for housing and programs for jobs. Programs to get people focused again."

News

No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges

This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.

