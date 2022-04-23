Advertisement
Local News

Story gallery: How the war in Ukraine has been felt in La Jolla

Girard Gourmet in La Jolla made blue-and-yellow sunflower cookies to show support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion.
(Kathryn Anthony)
U-Touch founder Deb Plotkin

News

La Jolla-rooted fundraiser will aid Ukraine and Uganda

With roots in La Jolla, an upcoming fundraiser that was started to help provide technology training to students in Uganda has expanded its reach to include raising money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Playwright Lauren Yee

News

War in Ukraine leads La Jolla Playhouse to pull ‘Mother Russia’ from fall schedule

The play will be replaced by the comedy ‘Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.’
A painting by Margo Palmer that will be sold at an upcoming exhibition, with 30 percent of proceeds going to the Red Cross.

News

La Jolla artist to help Ukraine through ‘uplifting’ exhibition

La Jolla artist Margo Palmer believes “art is uplifting.”

Residents of White Sands retirement community greet a family that moved to La Jolla after fleeing Ukraine.

News

Parade, gifts and encouragement welcome family who fled Ukraine to La Jolla

To welcome members of her family to La Jolla who fled Ukraine with nothing but a medium-size suitcase, a local woman started gathering supplies and gift cards via social media and among friends.

Mary Grace, Anne and Matthew Stuart-Chaffoo at their lemonade stand

News

Lemonade for Ukraine: Bird Rock family raises money for Doctors Without Borders

Every morning during their spring break this week, the Stuart-Chaffoo children of Bird Rock have awakened bright and early to post a lemonade stand in front of their Camino de la Costa home to raise money for the branch of Doctors Without Borders working in Ukraine to assist those affected by the war following Russia’s invasion.

Sterling Neisz, 11, has been going door-to-door in his La Jolla neighborhood, collecting signatures

News

New mission: After raising money to help animals, La Jolla boy is now trying to stop the war in Ukraine

As many people of all ages struggle to help amid the devastation of the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, one La Jolla boy has jumped into action.

Local News

