Story gallery: How the war in Ukraine has been felt in La Jolla
With roots in La Jolla, an upcoming fundraiser that was started to help provide technology training to students in Uganda has expanded its reach to include raising money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
The play will be replaced by the comedy ‘Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord.’
La Jolla artist Margo Palmer believes “art is uplifting.”
To welcome members of her family to La Jolla who fled Ukraine with nothing but a medium-size suitcase, a local woman started gathering supplies and gift cards via social media and among friends.
Every morning during their spring break this week, the Stuart-Chaffoo children of Bird Rock have awakened bright and early to post a lemonade stand in front of their Camino de la Costa home to raise money for the branch of Doctors Without Borders working in Ukraine to assist those affected by the war following Russia’s invasion.
New mission: After raising money to help animals, La Jolla boy is now trying to stop the war in Ukraine
As many people of all ages struggle to help amid the devastation of the war in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, one La Jolla boy has jumped into action.
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.