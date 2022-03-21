Advertisement
Story gallery: Roadblocks to Repair — A series on fixing the streets

Road repair sign
(stock.adobe.com)
Park Row, a few blocks east of La Jolla Cove, is subject to cracks and uneven surfaces.

Part 1 — Roadblocks to Repair: A look at La Jolla’s streets and the challenges in fixing them

This is the first part of a La Jolla Light series that looks at the conditions of area streets, seeking to answer the question, “Why does it seem so hard to get roads repaired?”

The intersection of La Canada and La Jolla Hermosa Avenue shows cracks and asphalt patches.

Part 2 — Roadblocks to Repair: A history of cracks in fixing the streets

This is the second part of a La Jolla Light series that looks at the conditions of area streets, seeking to answer the question, “Why does it seem so hard to get roads repaired?”

