La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Oct. 17

Man arrested for arson in Bird Rock
Police received a 9-1-1 call of a man lighting bushes on fire in Bird Rock at 5:41 p.m. Oct 13 on the 6200 block of La Jolla Boulevard (near Via Del Norte). Engine 13 personnel arrived and found a small vegetation fire already extinguished by a passerby. Police officers arrived and took a suspect into custody, who was booked into County Jail for Arson to Forestry.
Police Blotter
Sept. 30
Grand theft, 6400 block Caminito Formby, 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 3
Vehicle break-in, 600 block Sapphire St. 8 p.m.
Oct. 4
Vehicle break-in, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd. 10 a.m.
Oct. 5
DUI: Alcohol, 1100 block Turquoise St. 10:34 p.m.
Oct. 6
Fraud, 600 block Kirwood Place, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7
Vehicle break-in, 1100 block Coast Blvd. 6:30 a.m.
Fraud, 300 block Coast Blvd. 3 p.m.
Grand theft, 7500 block Eads Ave. 6:55 p.m.
Oct. 8
Sex crime (other), 5600 block La Jolla Blvd. 4:20 p.m.
Oct. 9
Drunk in public, 1100 block Prospect St. 2:47 a.m.; 9500 block La Jolla Farms Road, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 10
Vandalism, Drury Lane at Kline Street, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 11
Vehicle break-in, 8500 block El paseo Grande, 10:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd. 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 12
Petty theft, 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 9 a.m.; 7600 block Fay Ave. 4 p.m.
Oct. 13
Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 14
Commercial robbery, unknown male stole sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at 1049 Prospect St. and knocked an employee to the ground, then fled on foot and escaped. 12:54 p.m.
Intent to terrorize, suspect violated restraining order against his neighbor and said he would kill the neighbor, 900 block Muirlands Drive, 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports