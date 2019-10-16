La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Oct. 17

Man arrested for arson in Bird Rock

Police received a 9-1-1 call of a man lighting bushes on fire in Bird Rock at 5:41 p.m. Oct 13 on the 6200 block of La Jolla Boulevard (near Via Del Norte). Engine 13 personnel arrived and found a small vegetation fire already extinguished by a passerby. Police officers arrived and took a suspect into custody, who was booked into County Jail for Arson to Forestry.

Police Blotter

Sept. 30

Advertisement

Grand theft, 6400 block Caminito Formby, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 3

Vehicle break-in, 600 block Sapphire St. 8 p.m.

Oct. 4

Advertisement

Vehicle break-in, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd. 10 a.m.

Oct. 5

DUI: Alcohol, 1100 block Turquoise St. 10:34 p.m.

Oct. 6

Fraud, 600 block Kirwood Place, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7

Vehicle break-in, 1100 block Coast Blvd. 6:30 a.m.

Fraud, 300 block Coast Blvd. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Grand theft, 7500 block Eads Ave. 6:55 p.m.

Oct. 8

Sex crime (other), 5600 block La Jolla Blvd. 4:20 p.m.

Oct. 9

Drunk in public, 1100 block Prospect St. 2:47 a.m.; 9500 block La Jolla Farms Road, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10

Vandalism, Drury Lane at Kline Street, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 11

Advertisement

Vehicle break-in, 8500 block El paseo Grande, 10:30 a.m.

Stolen vehicle, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd. 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 12

Petty theft, 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 9 a.m.; 7600 block Fay Ave. 4 p.m.

Oct. 13

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 14

Commercial robbery, unknown male stole sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at 1049 Prospect St. and knocked an employee to the ground, then fled on foot and escaped. 12:54 p.m.

Intent to terrorize, suspect violated restraining order against his neighbor and said he would kill the neighbor, 900 block Muirlands Drive, 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

