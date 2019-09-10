La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Sept. 12 - State revokes former La Jolla teacher’s credential

State revokes former La Jolla High School teacher’s credential

Voice of San Diego is reporting that a former La Jolla High School physics teacher accused of touching female students had his teaching credential revoked for misconduct, according to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing’s website.

Martin Teachworth retired in 2017, but was the subject of multiple student complaints during his 38-year tenure, reporting by Voice of San Diego revealed. Students claimed he touched their waists, buttocks and chest and reported other inappropriate behavior.

San Diego Unified officials said they did not keep records of many of those complaints, but earlier this year discovered a box of records while responding to a subpoena from the credentialing commission, which opened an investigation after receiving complaints directly from former students.

Police Blotter

Aug. 18

Petty theft/shoplift, 800 block Coast Blvd. 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 22

Fraud, 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 8 a.m.

Possession of controlled substance, 400 block Old Sea Lane, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27

Shoplifting, 7500 block Girard Ave. 10 a.m.

Aug. 30

Vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Nautilus St. 10 a.m.

Aug. 31

Open container in park, 4800 block Ocean Blvd. 5:34 p.m.

Sept. 2

Drunk in public, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:43 p.m.

Grand theft, 7800 block Girard Ave. 6:28 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 8300 block Via Sonoma, 11 p.m.

Sept. 3

Fraud, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 9:21 a.m.

Use of controlled substance, 4800 block Ocean Blvd. 11:01 p.m.

Sept. 4

Drunk in public, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:44 p.m.

Sept. 6

Possession of controlled substance, La Jolla Scenic Drive at Scenic Place, 1:36 p.m.

Battery on elder, suspect became upset when his mother asked him to leave her residence, so he struck her in the knee as she was sitting and left, 500 block Marine St. 3:08 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 300 block Palomar Ave. 11 p.m.

Sept. 7

Grand theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 10 a.m.

Battery, suspect slapped the victim after a verbal argument, but the victim did not sustain lasting injury, 2000 block Avenida de la Playa, 1 p.m.

Sept. 8

Drunk in public, 5000 block Mission Blvd. 3:35 a.m.

Drunk in public, 7500 block Girard Ave. 9:49 a.m.

Possession of controlled substance, 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 3 p.m.

Vandalism, 500 block Gravilla St. 6 p.m.

Sept. 10

Drunk in public, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd. 12:12 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports