La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Aug. 22 - SWAT called to La Jolla home for threat with a gun; Weekly Police Blotter

SWAT called to Playa del Norte home for threat with a gun

A three-hour standoff with a man at a La Jolla condominium complex, prompted when a woman called to say her ex-boyfriend had threatened her with gun, ended early Thursday morning, Aug. 15, when police made an arrest.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody around 4:20 a.m. at the complex on Playa Del Norte Street near La Jolla Boulevard, police said.

SWAT officers went to the home after a woman called police around 1:30 a.m. and said she had been threatened with a gun. Officers made contact with the suspect and the man eventually surrendered, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk.

The 54-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. A gun was found in his home and impounded. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Lifeguards ask scooter riders to leave boardwalk this summer

San Diego Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky told the La Jolla Shores Association during its Aug. 14 meeting that lifeguards are continuing to struggle with how to enforce electric scooters use on Walter Munk Way (aka the La Jolla Shores boardwalk).

According to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office, scooters are allowed on Walter Munk Way, but City Council member Barbara Bry is still seeking a ban of scooters on boardwalks.

Stropky said: “I personally ask riders to take scooters to the street because we see them as unsafe. That way, we eliminate the safety hazard, but we are not acting as law enforcement. We are limited in what we can do. But my understanding is San Diego Police Department officers were ticketing people for speeding on scooters. The officer said they can ride on the boardwalk, but not at a certain speed.”

Man knocked unconscious on Pacific Beach boardwalk

A man was knocked unconscious and later hospitalized Aug. 14, following a fight on the boardwalk in Pacific Beach, police said.

Details of the incident remained vague, but the fight was reported about 9:45 p.m. at Hornblend Street and Ocean Boulevard, on the boardwalk a little south of Pacific Beach’s Crystal Pier, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The fight involved at least two men, and maybe as many as four, Buttle said. During the melee, one man was hit and knocked to the ground unconscious, where at least one other man continued to kick him.

Medics took the injured man to a hospital. He had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

One of the men who fled from the fight was described as being in his 20s and standing about 5 feet 8 inches with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants, and was possibly armed with a knife. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

SDG&E: Call 8-1-1 to avoid breaking gas lines

Unsafe digging from construction and landscaping activities resulted in almost 400 natural gas leaks in San Diego and Orange counties last year. In observance of National Safe Digging Day, Aug. 11, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) joined energy companies across America to highlight the importance of calling 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked before digging, according to press material.

At least two business days before digging, call 8-1-1 or submit a request at digalert.org SDG&E will mark the location of buried gas lines free of charge. There is also an 8-1-1 app that makes it even easier to schedule and track requests. It takes 24-48 hours to complete a request to mark underground utility lines. No damage is too small to report. Even a slight gouge, scrape or dent to a pipeline or coating may cause a dangerous break or leak in the future.

Note: If a customer or contractor causes what seems to be only minor damage to a pipeline or a component attached to a pipeline, they should call SDG&E immediately at (800) 411-7343.

Underground utilities, including natural gas pipelines, telephone cables and water lines, are located everywhere — including under streets, sidewalks and private property, sometimes just inches below the surface.

Hitting a natural gas line can result in a serious safety hazard, fires, property damage, loss of utility service, costly repairs and fines. Gas leaks disrupt daily lives and cause a wide range of inconveniences to the public from service outages and closed streets, to emergency service personnel who are forced to respond.

Police Blotter

July 21

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block Crystal Drive, 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 1

Grand theft over $950, 900 block Wilbur Ave. 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 7

Elder abuse/neglect, (police investigating, no arrest made), 1000 block Pearl St. 3:55 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 7100 block La Jolla Blvd., 7 p.m.

Elder abuse/neglect, (police investigating, no arrest made), 5500 block Ladybird Lane, 8 p.m.

Petty theft, 1200 block Prospect St. 10:10 p.m.

Aug. 8

Assault with a firearm, (police report this was “a blind date that went awry,” in which the victim was pistol whipped, no arrest made), 600 block Vista de la Mesa, 11:50 pm.

Aug. 9

Arson on structure or forest land, 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave. 5:36 p.m.

Aug. 10

Open container in park, 6500 block Neptune Place, 1 p.m.

Aug. 11

Possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm (two people were arrested for possession of marijuana, one of whom was in possession of a loaded firearm and large capacity magazine), Coast Walk at Torrey Pines Road, 1 a.m.

Open container in park, 5200 block Ocean Blvd. 5 p.m.

Aug. 13

Commercial burglary, 900 block Silverado St. 2:48 a.m.

Residential burglary, 500 block Palomar Ave., 6 p.m.

Aug. 14

Battery on person, 600 block Tourmaline St. 9:13 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 400 block Colima St. 10:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 400 block Westbourne St., 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 16

Misdemeanor battery on person, 2000 bloc Avila Court, 10:27 a.m.

Residential burglary, 7300 block Via Capri, 5 p.m.

Shoplifting, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd. 6:55 p.m.

Simply battery, 2600 block Ridgegate Row, 11:15 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7500 block Herschel Ave. 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block La Jolla Blvd. 12:01 a.m.

Residential burglary, 2600 block Ridgegate Row, 1:30 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 7900 block Ivanhoe Ave. 1:59 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 1200 block Prospect St. 2:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Soledad Way, 5 p.m.

Possession controlled substance, 7600 block Girard Ave. 5:45 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 400 block Arenas St. 9 p.m.

Aug. 18

Battery on peace officer, emergency personnel, 1200 block Virginia Way, 4:45 p.m.

Battery on peace officer, emergency personnel, 1200 block Virginia Way, 5:09 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports