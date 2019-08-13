La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Aug. 15 - Resident robbed in water-checking scam; Weekly Police Blotter

Resident robbed in water-checking scam

A Bird Rock woman was robbed of thousands of dollar’s worth of jewelry Aug. 1, in a scam that may have started in Rancho Santa Fe.

She told La Jolla Light: “I was at home one afternoon, when a handsome, respectful young man knocked on my door. He said he was with a company doing water purification and wanted to make sure our water was good because some people down the street were doing plumbing work and had struck a water line.

“He asked to come in and said he would put some dye in to check the water. So I let him into the kitchen, where he checked the water in the sink. Then he asked to check the bathroom, so I took him in and turned the shower on. Lastly, he asked if I had sprinklers, so I took him to the backyard and he checked the water there for a few minutes.”

The resident said while they were in the backyard, a criminal partner may have snuck into the house to steal her jewelry.

Advertisement

“When the man left, I never thought anything of it. But soon I noticed that all the jewelry in my room was gone. Some of it was out (in plain view) and some was in a jewelry box. They took everything that was out and emptied the jewelry box,” she said. “I think someone took it while we were outside because I was home for most of the day, and when I left, my house was locked.”

She filed a police report the next day.

While sharing her experience, the resident was told by friends a similar scam was carried out in Rancho Santa Fe 10 years ago.

She described the man that came to her door as having dark hair, light blue eyes, wearing a nice shirt with a reflective vest. He presented no form of identification or business card. She said: “I feel really dumb, and that I should have known better, but I didn’t even ask for ID or a card. I wish I had.”

Advertisement

Police Blotter

July 31

Vehicle break-in, 7500 block Girard Ave. 8 p.m.

Aug. 1

Petty theft, 6500 block Avenida Mañana, 11 a.m.

Vehicle stolen, 9800 block La Jolla Farms Road, 4:45 p.m.

Residential burglary, 8300 block Paseo del Ocaso, 8 p.m.

Aug. 2

Vehicle break-in, 6600 block Avenida Mirola St. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Vehicle break-in, 8200 block Gilman Drive, 8 p.m.

Aug. 3

Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Open container in park, 700 block Ocean Blvd. 3:46 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 2400 block Paseo Dorado, 5:38 p.m.

Aug. 5

Grand theft, money/labor/property over $950, 200 block Kolmar St. 8 p.m.

Aug. 6

Advertisement

Grand theft, 800 block Turquoise St. 8 a.m.

Residential burglary, 7300 block Rue Michel, 11:30 a.m.

Vehicle stolen, 600 block Pacific View Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 7800 block Fay Ave. 9 p.m.

Aug. 7

Residential burglary, 1700 block Torrey Pines Road, 10 p.m.

Aug. 9

Vehicle stolen, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Fraud, 7200 block Rue Michel, 4 p.m.

Vehicle stolen, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd. 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle stolen, 600 block Tourmaline St. 11 p.m.

Aug. 10

Commercial burglary, 7500 block Fay Ave. 9:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 500 block Rushville St. 10:10 p.m.

Aug. 11

Possession of marijuana over an ounce, Coast Walk at Torrey Pines Road, 1 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports