La Jolla gardener mourned following fall from tree, donations sought for family

A memorial has been created and a GoFundMe page established to help cover the costs of funeral expenses for a beloved La Jolla gardener, who died while trimming a tree the morning of July 28 on the 6600 block of Neptune Place.

Those who knew Victor “Noe” Valle credit him with being “so well loved” and doing things “the old-fashioned way.”

Valle was climbing up a tree using a leather belt and shoes that secured into the tree Sunday morning, when something went awry and he fell from the top, causing fatal injuries.

The GoFundMe page reads: “A friendly face responsible for so much of La Jolla’s gardens and beauty, his family is devastated, as are those whose lives he touched on a daily basis.” The fundraising goal is $50,000 to cover burial expenses, but also to maintain his children’s education.

Advertisement

“Noe worked seven days a week to provide well for his family. Unfortunately, his wife’s heavy work schedule cannot cover their costs alone,” the GoFundMe page continues. “Noe was proud of his daughter, Vanessa, an honor student at San Diego State University and his son, Victor, a rising soccer star. In Noe’s honor, we aim to help them stay enrolled, achieve their dreams, and honor their father’s wonderful memory with their success.”

As of press deadline, the crowdfunding site has raised $3,035 toward its goal. Those who would like to contribute can visit gofundme.com and search “Victor ‘Noe’ Valle.”

