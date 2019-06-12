La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News June 13

Fire at Soledad home believed to be arson

An arson fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage at a house on Mt. Soledad that was being renovated, authorities said Friday.

San Diego police were looking for the arsonist, described as a Latino man who was wearing a red hat, blue shirt and brown pants, and may have driven away in a small, black four-door car.

A resident on Palomino Court, off Soledad Mountain Road, called 9-1-1 about 9:45 a.m. to report the house next door on fire, with black smoke coming out of the roof, police said.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down 20 minutes later, holding the damage to the attic and roof, said City spokesperson Alec Phillip. No one was injured.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were called and they determined the blaze had been set intentionally, Phillip said.

Police said one or more witnesses saw the suspect run south from the house and possibly leave in the black car.

Police Blotter

May 19

Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5600 block Waverly Ave., 8:15 a.m.

May 26

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 6600 block Avenida Mañana, 4:17 a.m.

May 27

Grand theft: Money, labor, property over $950, 300 block Coast Blvd., 4 p.m.

May 31

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 700 block Agate St., 12:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9600 block Black Gold Road, 7 a.m.

Residential burglary, 7200 block Rue Michael, 5:30 p.m.

June 1

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:30 p.m.

June 3

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 3 p.m.

Fraud, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:50 p.m.

June 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8400 block Via Mallorca, 6:30 a.m.

June 5

Theft, 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 p.m.

Felony vandalism, 700 block Nautilus St., 11:30 p.m.

June 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5200 block Castle Hills Drive, 12:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, La Jolla Shores Drive at North Torrey Pines Road, 7 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft, 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 8:30 p.m.

Petty theft, 8400 block Via Sonoma, 10 p.m.

June 7

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:15 p.m.

June 8

Vehicle break-in/theft, Camino del Oro at Paseo del Ocaso, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7700 block Draper Ave., 9 p.m.

June 9

Felony vehicle theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 5 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

