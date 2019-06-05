La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: June 6

Shots fired at La Jolla party

No one was injured during a La Jolla gathering at which shots were fired, around 4:30 a.m. May 31 on the 9600 block of Black Gold Road. According to published reports, the incident took place during a party at the home, and no one was arrested. Additional details were not available by deadline.

Boutique in Bird Rock burglarized

The Bobbi Rocco fashion boutique was broken into — either late night May 31 or early morning June 1 — when the store at 5701 La Jolla Blvd. was closed. The burglar used an unknown object to smash the front window and gain entry to the store. It is not known what was taken, but manager Rosa Sims said money was not taken from the cash register.

“I got a call early in the morning from the managers of other businesses, letting me know I needed to get down to the store,” Sims said. “The neighboring businesses were wonderful, they called me and came over to check on us. I was amazed that everyone was so kind and wanted to help clean up the mess.”

Police Blotter

May 20

Residential burglary, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 9 a.m.

May 24

Grand theft, 1300 block Muirlands Vista Way, 7 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 5700 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave., 4 p.m.

May 26

DUI: Alcohol, 300 block Prospect St., 1:40 a.m.

Fraud, 7900 block Caminito De Cid, 1:45 p.m.

Commercial robbery, no weapon (details not available by deadline), 7500 block Girard Ave., 1:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Sapphire St., 11 p.m.

May 27

Grand theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:54 a.m.

Commercial burglary (details not available by deadline), 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:59 p.m.

Battery, 8400 block Via Mallorca, 10 p.m.

May 28

Grand theft, 8800 block Cliffridge Ave., 2 a.m.

Grand theft, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 7:50 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:35 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Via Posada, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7600 block Eads Ave., 4:45 p.m.

May 29

Transport/sell controlled substance, 600 block Palomar Ave., 5:12 p.m.

Vehicle theft (felony), 1200 block Coast Blvd., 8 p.m.

May 30

Petty theft, 3100 block Via Alicante, 3 a.m.

Drunk in public, 8900 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:33 p.m.

Vandalism (felony, $400 or more), 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 11 p.m.

May 31

Possession controlled substance, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7:15 a.m.

Battery, 400 block Prospect St., 6:34 p.m.

June 1

Possession controlled substance, 2800 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:25 p.m.

June 2

Vehicle break-in/theft, Loring Street at Pacific View Drive, 7:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

