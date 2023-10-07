Advertisement
Health & Science

Birch Aquarium welcomes ravioli-sized big skate babies

Birch Aquarium's big skate babies will be raised in the nursery habitat in the Hall of Fishes.
(Birch Aquarium)

Big skates are the largest species of skates found in North America.

By City News Service
Share

Birch Aquarium in La Jolla welcomed some new guests this week — ravioli-sized newborn big skates, who will live in the nursery habitat in the Hall of Fishes.

Big skates are the largest species of skates found in North America and can grow as long as eight feet — about the size of a surfboard.

“Despite this large size, their flat features and sandy coloration enable them to seamlessly blend into the sea floor,” according to the aquarium. “They have two large black spots on their fins masquerading as oversized eyes. It’s believed these ‘eyes’ make skates look larger, tricking potential predators from messing with them.”

Skates closely resemble stingrays but differ in several major ways — for instance, skates do not have a stinging barb and do not give live birth.

Though the big skate is listed as a species of “least concern” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, its large size and slow growth rate can make it vulnerable to overfishing.

Birch Aquarium received two egg cases from the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. Big skates lay large, dark brown egg cases that are made of a hard protein. Each egg case, commonly referred to as a mermaid’s purse, can contain multiple embryos.

As the skates continue to grow, they will be moved to other locations in the aquarium.

Birch Aquarium is part of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. ◆

Health & ScienceNews
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement