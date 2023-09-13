Advertisement
Health & Science

The surf is sparkling with neon light. Here’s where to see bioluminescence at local beaches

Bioluminescence can be seen at several spots along the San Diego County coast at night.
(Hayne Palmour IV)

The phenomenon, which is sporadic and hard to predict, is caused by phytoplankton when they tumble in the surf.

By Gary Robbins
Share

Beach-goers are again fanning out in La Jolla and elsewhere along the San Diego County coast at night to watch the surf sparkle and flicker with enchanting blue neon light.

The phenomenon, which is sporadic and difficult to predict, is caused by bioluminescent plankton that light up when they tumble around in the surf or hit the legs of people walking in the ocean.

Initially, the bioluminesence was confined mostly to a handful of spots, including La Jolla Shores and Encinitas. But in the past few days, the bright flashes also have been reported at Black’s Beach, Point Loma, Sunset Cliffs, Oceanside, Tamarack Beach and Carlsbad Beach.

According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego in La Jolla, bioluminescence is caused by a red tide, a bloom of microscopic phytoplankton with a reddish-brown color. On sunny days, the organisms swim toward the surface, where they concentrate, resulting in an intensified coloration of the water. At night, when the phytoplankton are agitated by waves or other movement in the water, they emit a blue glow. Bioluminesence can become more visible when there’s strong surf.

A red tide caused by a congregation of plankton reached La Jolla in 2020.

Health & Science

Study by La Jolla scientists shows how strong-swimming plankton create red tides

‘The Michael Phelps of plankton’ can swim vertically and quickly between sunlight at the ocean surface and nutrients at the bottom to fuel their growth and enable them to congregate in large numbers.

Sept. 1, 2023

Lifeguards urge the public not to venture onto low-lying rocks at night to view the light flashes because it can be hard to see potentially dangerous incoming waves.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

Health & Science
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for nearly 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year and a science writer fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001. He can be reached at 714-642-5218.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement