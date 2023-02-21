Photo gallery: See how Bishop’s claimed its fifth consecutive Open Division girls water polo championship
Bishop’s School standout Julia Bonaguidi, who scored seven goals in the game, hurls the ball toward the net during Bishop’s 19-6 victory over Helix High on Feb. 18 at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex in La Jolla. The Knights claimed their fifth straight CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship in girls water polo. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s Lisbon Zeigler (7) defends against Helix in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division title game. Zeigler scored two goals for the victorious Knights. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s Knight Kendall Wyer lines up a shot against the Helix defense. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Lucille Proul prepares to fire in one of her two goals for Bishop’s in the Open Division championship game. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The ball hits the back of the net as Bishop’s Lucille Proul scores one of her two goals against Helix on Feb. 18. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop’s Knights water polo team and coaches celebrate their CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship with a jump in the pool. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop’s School water polo coach Doug Peabody celebrates the girls team’s fifth straight San Diego Open Division championship. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The 2023 Open Division water polo champion Bishop’s School Knights. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)