Merry and bright: ‘Reverse’ Christmas Parade rolls through La Jolla

Santa Claus makes his entrance in the Old Black Goose as part of the La Jolla Christmas Parade festivities Dec. 6. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Cars proceed up Herschel Avenue to view La Jolla Christmas Parade floats stationed along the street. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Antique airplanes fly over the La Jolla Christmas Parade to signal its start. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Mermaids from Erling Rohde Plumbing send holiday wishes to parade passersby. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Children tell Santa from a social distance what they want for Christmas as he greets visitors outside the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
In a Christmas parade in reverse of the traditional format, floats and displays line Herschel Avenue in La Jolla as spectators drive by to see them. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The man in red greets La Jolla Christmas Parade guests from a social distance. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
“Dude Vader” greets La Jolla Christmas Parade visitors in his “Star Wars” holiday finest. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The “Star Trek” universe sent two representatives to the La Jolla Christmas Parade in their space-inspired float. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Classic cars line the street as part of the La Jolla Christmas Parade. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Students from Ooh La La Dance Academy perform for spectators driving by during the La Jolla Christmas Parade. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)