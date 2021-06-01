Copyright © 2021, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
The Memorial Day tribute event held at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial May 31 was also livestreamed online.
Air Force Airman posthumously honored during Memorial Day celebration

The Memorial Day tribute event held at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial May 31 was also livestreamed online. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)

Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger was honored with a commemorative plaque.

Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger, a posthumous Medal of Honor recipient whose story of heroism during the Vietnam War was depicted in the recent film “The Last Full Measure,” was honored with a commemorative plaque. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)

The event included a flyover by older military trainer aircraft piloted by Navy, Air Force and Army veterans.

The event included a flyover by older military trainer aircraft piloted by Navy, Air Force and Army veterans. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)

Todd Robinson

Todd Robinson, director and screenwriter of “The Last Full Measure” and board member for the nonprofit Save A Warrior, speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony.
 (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)

