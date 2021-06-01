Air Force Airman posthumously honored during Memorial Day celebration
The Memorial Day tribute event held at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial May 31 was also livestreamed online. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)
Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger, a posthumous Medal of Honor recipient whose story of heroism during the Vietnam War was depicted in the recent film “The Last Full Measure,” was honored with a commemorative plaque. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)
The event included a flyover by older military trainer aircraft piloted by Navy, Air Force and Army veterans. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)
Todd Robinson, director and screenwriter of “The Last Full Measure” and board member for the nonprofit Save A Warrior, speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony. (Dave Ellrod / EllrodImages)