Las Patronas’ 2023 Jewel Ball raised over $756,000 for area nonprofits

lp-2023-new-members-1.jpg
1/10
New Las Patronas members Amanda Kalish, Christa Duncan-Arfaa, Lisa Bresnahan, Lesley Kroupa and Juliana Anthony. Laura Thompson is not pictured.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-2.jpg
2/10
The 2024 Jewel Ball leadership team includes Avelina Kauffman, Jill Peters and Katherine Kozo.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-3.jpg
3/10
Incoming Las Patronas President Julie Garrie and departing President Julie Bubnack  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-4.jpg
4/10
The 2023 Jewel Ball team included Jill Peters, Mio Hood and Jessica Castagnola.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-5.jpg
5/10
A group of past Las Patronas presidents gathers at the organization’s new-member lunch Oct. 18.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-6.jpg
6/10
Past Jewel Ball chairwomen gather at Las Patronas’ new-member lunch.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-7.jpg
7/10
Lisa Albanez, Kathryn Munoz, Kim Alessio, Elaine Murphy  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-8.jpg
8/10
In a Las Patronas tradition, members show the proceeds from the 2023 Jewel Ball.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-9.jpg
9/10
Incoming President Julie Garrie addresses Las Patronas members and supporters attending the group’s new-member lunch.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
lp-2023-new-members-10.jpg
10/10
Las Patronas member Kim Chao models some of the new promotional clothing produced for this year.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The La Jolla philanthropic group announces proceeds from the August gala during its annual new-member lunch.

Las Patronas raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars during its recent Jewel Ball, the La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group announced during its annual new-member lunch Oct. 18.

The group also revealed the theme of the 2024 Jewel Ball and introduced six new members.

The 77th annual Jewel Ball, themed “Daisies & Disco,” was held Aug. 5 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. The ‘70s-themed gala netted $756,694 for San Diego nonprofits. The affair was the culmination of a yearlong fundraising effort.

Jill Peters, chairwoman of the 2024 Jewel Ball, said the theme next year will be “Meet Me in Marrakesh” on Aug. 3. Guests will be “transported into the lush and opulent garden of a Moroccan riad (a house or palace), with a variety of plants, vibrant mosaic colors and hanging lanterns, creating an oasis of greenery amidst the arid landscape,” the organization stated in a news release.

Las Patronas welcomed six new members: Juliana Anthony, Lisa Bresnahan, Christa Duncan-Arfaa, Amanda Kalish, Lesley Kroupa and Laura Thompson.

Learn more about Las Patronas at laspatronas.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

