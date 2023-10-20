Advertisement
Festival raises spirits at Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla

cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0089.jpg
1/19
Snake dancer Christina Sirmons performs with her ball python on Oct. 8 at the San Diego Spirits Festival in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0144.jpg
2/19
Michele Healy, Corrine Truette, Ryan Robbibaro, Samantha Nausner  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0015.jpg
3/19
Vaiva Vechulis, Audrone Kazlauskiene, Kristina Tuckute, Dainius Macikenas  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0038.jpg
4/19
Robert Doerr, Christina Sirmons, Kristie Aguirre, Kerry Jones  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0031.jpg
5/19
Dancers from Energia Entertainment Dina Bedenko, Adriana Rascon and Monica Estrada get ready to perform at the San Diego Spirits Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0019.jpg
6/19
Eva Hooker, Elnaz Iraj, Maddie Mackey, Caroline Favretto  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0001.jpg
7/19
Guitarist Jason Jenkins played throughout the event Oct. 8.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0132.jpg
8/19
Patty Arvia and Jason Ruiz staff the Dunkin’ table.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0180.jpg
9/19
Burrel Wilks, Tai Sutsapsip, Tekla Modebadze (with LOL) and David Bee (with Gizmo)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0075.jpg
10/19
Snake dancer Christina Sirmons performs for the Spirits Festival crowd.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0127.jpg
11/19
Brent and Nicole Slone and Justin Reagan gather at the Above Board booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0207.jpg
12/19
Bryan Bliche, Sergio Nicholas, Stephanie Thompson, Melissa Villagomez  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0058.jpg
13/19
A set of 57 replica Super Bowl rings was a silent-auction item at the San Diego Spirits Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0200.jpg
14/19
Michele Conard, Dustin Herr, Natasha and Liz Edwards, Felina Vie, Josh Schlosser  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0160.jpg
15/19
Andrew Grose, Eunice Mendoza, Tony Thompson, Adrianna Hiduara, Kevin Wilkerson  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0062.jpg
16/19
Annabelle Gagnon, Michelle Scott, Ivan Fuentes, Ami Elizabeth, Fara Fashandi  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0149.jpg
17/19
Aenoi Phommachanh, Rose Sengsourinthone, Matt Kawahara, Rosalie Gines and Kimberly and Jesse Meza  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0054.jpg
18/19
Dancers Monica Estrada, Adriana Rascon and Dina Bedenko perform.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-spiritsfestival2023-vpa-0169.jpg
19/19
Sin, LeAnne Tan, and Corey Carpenter, Courtney Tucker and Shane Burks from Old Hillside Bourbon Co.  (Vincent Andrunas)

The 14th annual San Diego Spirits Festival brought a cocktail of more than 20 luxury spirits to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla on Oct. 7-8.

The event also featured live entertainment, food from La Jolla restaurants and some of the top brands and distillers in the spirits industry.

— La Jolla Light staff

