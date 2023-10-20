Festival raises spirits at Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla
Snake dancer Christina Sirmons performs with her ball python on Oct. 8 at the San Diego Spirits Festival in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Michele Healy, Corrine Truette, Ryan Robbibaro, Samantha Nausner (Vincent Andrunas)
Vaiva Vechulis, Audrone Kazlauskiene, Kristina Tuckute, Dainius Macikenas (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert Doerr, Christina Sirmons, Kristie Aguirre, Kerry Jones (Vincent Andrunas)
Dancers from Energia Entertainment Dina Bedenko, Adriana Rascon and Monica Estrada get ready to perform at the San Diego Spirits Festival. (Vincent Andrunas)
Eva Hooker, Elnaz Iraj, Maddie Mackey, Caroline Favretto (Vincent Andrunas)
Guitarist Jason Jenkins played throughout the event Oct. 8. (Vincent Andrunas)
Patty Arvia and Jason Ruiz staff the Dunkin’ table. (Vincent Andrunas)
Burrel Wilks, Tai Sutsapsip, Tekla Modebadze (with LOL) and David Bee (with Gizmo) (Vincent Andrunas)
Snake dancer Christina Sirmons performs for the Spirits Festival crowd. (Vincent Andrunas)
Brent and Nicole Slone and Justin Reagan gather at the Above Board booth. (Vincent Andrunas)
Bryan Bliche, Sergio Nicholas, Stephanie Thompson, Melissa Villagomez (Vincent Andrunas)
A set of 57 replica Super Bowl rings was a silent-auction item at the San Diego Spirits Festival. (Vincent Andrunas)
Michele Conard, Dustin Herr, Natasha and Liz Edwards, Felina Vie, Josh Schlosser (Vincent Andrunas)
Andrew Grose, Eunice Mendoza, Tony Thompson, Adrianna Hiduara, Kevin Wilkerson (Vincent Andrunas)
Annabelle Gagnon, Michelle Scott, Ivan Fuentes, Ami Elizabeth, Fara Fashandi (Vincent Andrunas)
Aenoi Phommachanh, Rose Sengsourinthone, Matt Kawahara, Rosalie Gines and Kimberly and Jesse Meza (Vincent Andrunas)
Dancers Monica Estrada, Adriana Rascon and Dina Bedenko perform. (Vincent Andrunas)
Sin, LeAnne Tan, and Corey Carpenter, Courtney Tucker and Shane Burks from Old Hillside Bourbon Co. (Vincent Andrunas)
The 14th annual San Diego Spirits Festival brought a cocktail of more than 20 luxury spirits to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla on Oct. 7-8.
The event also featured live entertainment, food from La Jolla restaurants and some of the top brands and distillers in the spirits industry.
