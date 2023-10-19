La Jolla Playhouse hosts Latinx New Play Festival for first time Oct. 27-29

When San Diego Repertory Theatre shut down last summer, many of its annual events were left without a home. But the Rep’s Latinx New Play Festival was rescued by La Jolla Playhouse, which will present the sixth edition of the festival Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29.

The Latinx New Play Festival celebrates new theatrical works by Latinx playwrights from across the country. Its goal it to expand the presence of Latinx stories and artists on the American stage and spotlight the broad range of the Latinx experience.

The festival’s founding director, Maria Patrice Amon is now serving as La Jolla Playhouse’s artist-in-residence for the 2023-24 season. She is a director, producer, professor and former associate artistic director at San Diego Rep. She’s also the co-founder and co-artistic director of TuYo Theatre, a professional Latinx theater company in San Diego.

The Latinx New Play Festival — pictured at the now-shuttered San Diego Repertory Theatre — moves to La Jolla Playhouse next weekend. (Provided by La Jolla Playhouse)

More than 90 play submissions were received for this year’s festival, from which four scripts were selected for rehearsal and development at the playhouse. Each of the plays will be preceded and followed by panel discussions and events by directors, playwrights and scholars, as well as an opening reception Oct. 27 and a closing reception Oct. 29.

Admission to the festival is free, though reservations are required. The festival will be at the playhouse’s Play Development Center, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. For details, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/latinx-new-play-festival.

Here’s the festival schedule:

• “Manning” by Benjamin Benne, 8 p.m. Oct. 27. After the death of his mother, Freddy and his father, Julio, spread her ashes in the garden and a giant zucchini (that seems to have a heartbeat) sprouts overnight. Freddy calls his older brother Sebastian home to witness the vegetable and help take care of their father, who seems to have lost the will to live. Sebastian brings his recently bonded red-tailed hawk along and the two brothers try to coax their father out of his room. Can all three men develop a communal vocabulary to express their grief with one another? The play is directed by Cat Rodriguez. An artistic and literary panel will precede the performance at 6 p.m., and a festival opening reception will follow the show at 9 p.m.

• “The Jersey Devil is a Papi Chulo” by Iraisa Ann Reilly, 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Directed by Amon, the festival’s founding director, this comedic, bilingual play features five American Latina friends who embark on a camping trip in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey for a bachelorette party. There they encounter two White “papi chulos” (“hotties”) who are doing the camping thing right — with running water. The boys hatch a plan inspired by reality television to determine which of the femme fatales they will save from deportation through marriage. But will the boys be able to save the women from the Jersey Devil? A dramaturgy panel will follow the show at 4 p.m.

• “The Invocation of Selena” by Jessi Realz and Marilet Martinez, 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Cambria Herrera directs this sketch comedy and cabaret-style show that explores how late cultural icon Selena Quintanilla Pérez continues to inspire and motivate Latinx people, particularly women and the LGBTQIA community. Through character monologues, drag, choreographed dance numbers, audience participation, moments of song and more, the play celebrates cultural duality while examining when, why and how people invoke Selena in their everyday lives. The show also uses biographical information about the singer as well as the 1997 film “Selena” as source material. A directors panel will precede the performance at 6 p.m.

• “Apple Bottom” by Karina Billini, 2 p.m. Oct. 29. The plastic surgery procedure Brazilian Butt Lift is sweeping the wallets of women in Miami, and the staff at the post-BBL recovery house Apple Bottom Spa hopes to ride that wave. When a humble childhood neighbor, Andrea, and a high-strung social media influencer, Belinda, arrive as new patients, Apple Bottom Spa struggles to keep both women and the house afloat. Amelia Acosta Powell directs the performance, which will be preceded at noon by a local projects presentation and at 1 p.m. by a scholars panel. A conversation with the festival playwrights will follow at 4 p.m., and a closing reception will begin at 5 p.m. ◆