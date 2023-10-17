Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The McGill/McHale Trio will play as part of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Chamber Concert Series on Sunday, Oct. 29, in La Jolla.

Lectures & learning

• The Front Row lecture series at Scripps Research presents professor Ali Torkamani speaking about preventing heart disease with machine learning and smartphone technology at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, online and at the Scripps Research Auditorium, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/3Q1GthN

• Republican Women of California La Jolla meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at a location in La Jolla. The guest speakers are Michael Curran, a free-speech lawyer who represented several San Diego businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown; and Christopher Harris, a retired Border Patrol agent who will address border and national security issues. $40, includes lunch. To receive the address, send an RSVP and payment by Friday, Oct. 20. cperry7798@aol.com

• Art historian Cornelia Feye leads an art history lecture series called “Seven Decades of Contemporary Art Trends, 1945 to Present” on Thursdays through Nov. 2 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Each week focuses on a specific time period. $15 per lecture for Athenaeum members, $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• A series of classes called Conversational Yiddish for Beginners is being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 16 at Yiddishland California, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is $30 per class; for Zoom the cost is $25 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• The Museum of Contemporay Art San Diego presents “Reflections,” a series of art classes for adults 55 and older, on Fridays through Dec. 8 at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The series explores how ideas about the body integrate into contemporary art. $50 per session for museum members and $60 for non-members. bit.ly/3F6YsOC

• The Pen to Paper writing class is offered at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Health & fitness

• The Novo Dia Wellness Experience returns for its second year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature yoga, sound baths, breathwork, guided meditation, reiki, massage, workshops and more. $95-$250. novodiawellness.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 25 at the La Jolla Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. The class is open to all levels. $20 per class. solyoga@yahoo.com

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Acoustic Evenings with Jefferson Jay series is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 10 (except Nov. 3), at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert series, which is celebrating 15 years, will feature Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie, Jack Tempchin and Lisa Sanders on Oct. 20; Jefferson Jay, Hugh Gaskins and Gaby Aparicio on Oct. 27; and Marie Haddad, Israel Maldonado and Jimmy Patton and Enrique Platas on Nov. 10. $5-$20 per concert. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its Jewel Awards ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at 7224 Carrizo Drive to conclude La Jolla Landmark Week. The Jewel Awards recognize efforts to preserve and restore historical residential, commercial or other structures. $15 for Historical Society members, $30 for non-members. lajollahistory.org/events/landmark-week-events-2023-jewel-awards

• The San Diego Sakura Chapter of the Ohara School and the La Jolla/Riford Library present an ikebana exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the library, 7555 Draper Ave. Ikebana is the centuries-old Japanese art of arranging flowers. Free. sakuralj.com

• La Jolla producer John Cappetta will screen his feature film called “Límite” as part of the San Diego International Film Festival at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the AMC Theatres at Westfield UTC mall, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. “Límite” is a 38-minute film directed by George Nicholas that is based on a true event that happened at the Tijuana border in 2013. $18. goelevent.com/sdiff/e/lmite

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a reception for its October and November art exhibition from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

• The San Diego International Film Festival will present director Josh Greene’s film “Waves Apart” at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the AMC Theatres at Westfield UTC mall, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. The film is a drama and documentary of the Southern California surf scene. sdfilmfest.com/buy-passes

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the world-premiere production “Sumo” through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play, about six men in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, features live taiko drumming. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $25-$68. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/sumo

• Artist Peggy Hinaekian will demonstrate her work with cardboard from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Hinaekian will tear up corrugated cardboard and paper into shapes and then paste them on a canvas. Free.

• Author Maressa Brown discusses her new book, “Raising Baby by the Stars: A New Parent’s Guide to Astrology,” in conversation with April Elliott Kent at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, online. Free. warwicks.com/event/brown-2023

• Author G.Z. Schmidt discusses and signs her new book, “The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The book is a mystery novel for middle-school-age readers set in a creepy mansion on All Hallow’s Eve. Free. Books will be available for purchase. bit.ly/3FkMotq

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Griffin Dix as he discusses and signs his new book, “Who Killed Kenzo? The Loss of a Son and the Ongoing Battle for Gun Safety,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $19.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/dix-2023

• Banda Magda will play its diverse music — samba, French chanson, Greek folk tunes, Colombian cumbia, Afro-Peruvian lando and more — at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at The JAI at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave, La Jolla. $53-$68. theconrad.org/events/banda-magda

• The sixth Latinx New Play Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Four scripts have been selected to be rehearsed and developed at the playhouse, culminating in a live public reading at the festival. The schedule also includes in-person readings of new works, panel discussions and other events. Free. lajollaplayhouse.org/latinx-new-play-festival

• The La Jolla Art Association presents the exhibition “Our Beautiful San Diego” through Friday, Oct. 27, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657

Author Jaime Pineda will discuss his book “Controlling Mental Chaos: Harnessing the Power of the Creative Mind” on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the La Jolla/Riford Library. ( Jaime Pineda)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents author Jaime Pineda from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Community Room at 7555 Draper Ave. Pineda will discuss his book “Controlling Mental Chaos: Harnessing the Power of the Creative Mind.” Free. bit.ly/3S2U7nw

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibit of drawings by artist Ryan McGinness through Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40 drawings are ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper. Free. quintgallery.com/exhibitions

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library opens the 2023–24 season of its Chamber Concert Series with the McGill/McHale Trio at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series will run through April 30. $50 per individual concert for Athenaeum members, $55 for non-members, $15 for students; $270 for the series for members, $300 for non-members, $85 for students. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the exhibition “Francoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990” through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Gilot was a French artist who arrived in La Jolla in 1969 and lived there until 1995, leaving after the death of her second husband, famed scientist Jonas Salk. Gilot died in June this year. The show features many never-before-exhibited lithographs. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions/#rotunda

• As part of its Artist Series, the La Jolla Presbyterian Church Gallery presents a graphic design exhibition featuring the works of Jim Sedgwick, Mary Duarte and Courtney Mayer in the church’s new gallery space at the corner of Eades and Kline streets. The show focuses on creation and daily life themes. The exhibit is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays and by appointment weekdays through Nov. 12. Free. ljpres.org/art-gallery

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Tigers, Unicorns & Puppy Dog Tales” through Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. The exhibit highlights three former area landmarks — Unicorn Theatre, Mithras Books and Green Tiger Press. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents the exhibition “Kelly Akashi: Formations” through Sunday, Feb. 18, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Akashi often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand, each a unique record of the slow-changing human body. The show is the first major exhibition and catalog of her work. mcasd.org/exhibitions/kelly-akashi-formations

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club holds a wine social from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Mont La Jolla Association Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. Guests can sample wines from Paso Robles and the Central Valley. Girard Gourmet will cater hors d’hoeuvres and desserts to accompany the wines. $40. lajollanewcomers.org

• The La Jolla unit of the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary presents the Dinking for Dollars pickleball tournament from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Rancho Arbolitos Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset St., Poway. The event will benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department. $100 for open play and the round robin tournament and $150 for VIP open play and VIP round robin tournament. rchalajolla.com

PSB Records will have its 25th-anniversary celebration Saturday, Oct. 21, at The JAI at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. (PSB Records)

• The JAI at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center hosts the 25th-anniversary celebration for Del Mar record label PSB Records at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Founder Nick Binkley will host many of the musicians he signed to the label, including Mark Hart, Steve Dudas, Tim Flannery, Berkley Hart and Steve Baird, and play songs from Binkley’s latest album, “Stardust Angels Ghosts.” $30. theconrad.org/events/23-24-psb-records

• Athena presents its third annual “Lifting While Climbing Summit” and 25th-anniversary gala from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave, La Jolla. The event will celebrate women and companies leading in science, technology, engineering and math and will include a roundtable discussion. $180-$195. athenastemwomen.org/lwc2023

