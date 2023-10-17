Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 20-27

Friday, Oct. 20

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org

Sunday, Oct. 22

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 23

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmasters Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Center for Novel Therapeutics, 9310 Athena Circle. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, California Room of the Sheraton La Jolla Hotel, 3299 Holiday Court. $45, includes lunch. torreypinesrotary.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Oct. 26

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

Friday, Oct. 27

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

