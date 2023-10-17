Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 20-27
Friday, Oct. 20
• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org
Sunday, Oct. 22
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Oct. 23
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.
• Laughmasters Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Center for Novel Therapeutics, 9310 Athena Circle. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org
• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, California Room of the Sheraton La Jolla Hotel, 3299 Holiday Court. $45, includes lunch. torreypinesrotary.org
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658
Thursday, Oct. 26
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
Friday, Oct. 27
• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.