‘Wine D’Vine’ toasts youth services agency at fundraiser in La Jolla

Craig and Terri Gainor and Diane and Howard Boehm (Vincent Andrunas)

Steve Saxon, Walden Family Services Chief Executive Teresa Stivers, event chairwoman April Duskin and Dale Yahnke gather at “Wine D’Vine.” (Vincent Andrunas)

The Ed Kornhauser Trio plays at “Wine D’Vine,” a fundraiser for Walden Family Services, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)

Walden Family Services, a foster care, adoption and youth services agency based in San Diego, brought its “Wine D’Vine” fundraiser to the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on Oct. 6.

The event featured dinner, California wines and a jazz performance by the Ed Kornhauser Trio.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

