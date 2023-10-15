‘Wine D’Vine’ toasts youth services agency at fundraiser in La Jolla
The Ed Kornhauser Trio plays at “Wine D’Vine,” a fundraiser for Walden Family Services, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve Saxon, Walden Family Services Chief Executive Teresa Stivers, event chairwoman April Duskin and Dale Yahnke gather at “Wine D’Vine.” (Vincent Andrunas)
Craig and Terri Gainor and Diane and Howard Boehm (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve Siegel, Grant Gainor, Justin Gruber, Steve Schulman (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen Chin and Maria Torres (Vincent Andrunas)
Abdul Ibrahim, Ken and Jessica Bratz, Jim Ziegler (Vincent Andrunas)
Wendy and Brent Wilson, Dani Ortega, Patricia Tishler, Cheryl Breen (Vincent Andrunas)
Lee Zucker, Jeanne Simmons, Kathleen Steinley, Linda Dicker, June Osborne, Cathy Sigismonti (Vincent Andrunas)
Susan and Joel Buxbaum, Bambi Schulman, Zarina Mendoza, Chris Villa (Vincent Andrunas)
Mariah Ramirez, Melissa Villagomez, Anna-Marie Rivera, Zion Solomon (Vincent Andrunas)
Anna Couvrette, Sue Hylton, Sue Evans, Kathryn Stephens, Bonnie Wright, Nelida Amarante (Vincent Andrunas)
Walden Family Services, a foster care, adoption and youth services agency based in San Diego, brought its “Wine D’Vine” fundraiser to the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on Oct. 6.
The event featured dinner, California wines and a jazz performance by the Ed Kornhauser Trio.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
