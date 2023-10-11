Vogart Latin in La Jolla will celebrate the fashion, art and cuisine of Latin America

Vogart Latin is designed to appeal to anyone who appreciates Latin culture and is a fan of fashion, art, food and wine.

The Vogart Latin event in La Jolla later this month promises to blend fashion, art, food and cocktails while giving visibility to creators in the Latino community.

The event on Saturday, Oct. 21, at a local mansion is organized by a team that includes San Diego chef Flor Franco, marketer Rebecca Michan and fashion and style consultant Linda Waisbord.

Michan said Vogart Latin is designed to appeal to anyone who appreciates Latin culture, has a passion for fashion and art, is a food and wine lover or simply wants to be immersed in a sensory experience. She said the event supports emerging designers and artists from Mexico and gives them a platform to showcase their talents.

“We believe people in San Diego value Mexican culture and we want to provide them with the opportunity to get to know and shop from these amazing artists with designs that are not available anywhere else,” Michan said.

Waisbord said the event won’t be a traditional runway show, but fashion-lovers will be able to connect not only with the art and designs but, in many cases, with the creators themselves.

“For me, anyone who is looking to support and empower others is my kind of people,” Waisbord said. “We can all do so much with so little effort, and it all starts with simply showing up. We don’t always realize all the advantages and power we have here in the U.S., and we should be using this power to help everyone.”

On the culinary side, Franco said guests will be able to enjoy seafood from El Faro, as well as grass-fed meats and chicken, with fresh produce from the Berry Good Food Foundation garden.

Overall, Vogart Latin is a high-end event borne out of the organizers’ love of their Latin roots and culture.

“We want to showcase Mexican talent and expose them to La Jolla’s most exclusive clientele as a bridge between artists and consumers in an elite shopping experience,” Michan said.

In selecting the artists, the organizers have chosen participants from a variety of disciplines. They include painters such as Claudette Farah from Guadalajara, artisans such as Jacobo and Maria Angeles from Oaxaca, and fashion designers such as LeMiz, Dan Cassab and Alex Medina.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Berry Good Food Foundation, which works on food security and education initiatives in San Diego and Baja California.

In the future, the organizers hope to create similar events to highlight artists from down south and provide them with a platform to reach new audiences in the United States.

Vogart Latin

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Mansion in La Jolla (location will be shared at the time of ticket purchase)

Tickets: $150, plus fees

Information: tinyurl.com/2s98rp7w ◆