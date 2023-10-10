Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla will present “Bringing Color to Greek Antiquity: Polychrome Art and the Parthenon” on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Lectures & learning

• The Museum of Contemporay Art San Diego presents “Reflections,” a series of art classes for adults 55 and older, on Fridays from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The series will explore how ideas about the body integrate into contemporary art. $50 per session for museum members and $60 for non-members; $200 for the entire series for members and $250 for non-members. bit.ly/3F6YsOC

• Florist Mary Anne Mertz presents “Inspiring Fall Floral Designs” during the La Jolla Garden Club’s meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Free. lajollagardenclub.org

• Art historian Cornelia Feye leads an art history lecture series called “Seven Decades of Contemporary Art Trends, 1945 to Present” on Thursdays through Nov. 2 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Each week focuses on a specific time period. $65 for the entire series for Athenaeum members, $90 for non-members; $15 per individual lecture for members, $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• A six-week series of classes called Conversational Yiddish for Beginners is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16 at Yiddishland California, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is $150 for all six classes or $30 per individual class. Registration for Zoom is $145 for all six classes or $25 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• Republican Women of California La Jolla meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at a location in La Jolla. The guest speakers are Michael Curran, a free-speech lawyer who represented several San Diego businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown; and Christopher Harris, a retired Border Patrol agent who will address border and national security issues. $40, includes lunch. To receive the address, send an RSVP and payment by Friday, Oct. 20. cperry7798@aol.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is offered at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

• Artist Sharon Hinckley teaches a six-week class called “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Watercolor (But Were Afraid to Ask)” from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Nov. 15 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Art Studio, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $285 for Athenaeum members, $295 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/class/9

Health & fitness

• The Novo Dia Wellness Experience returns for its second year from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature yoga, sound baths, breathwork, guided meditation, reiki, massage, workshops and more. $95-$250. novodiawellness.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 25 at the La Jolla Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is open to all levels. $20 per class. solyoga@yahoo.com

Arts & culture

• The Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Fest runs through Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The festival features more than 24 short films from around the world, arranged into five programs of three to six films each. The festival includes Q&As and discussions with filmmakers and other special guests. $16.25 per day or $14.25 for Jewish Community Center members; $65 for a Festival Pass. 2023jfjsff.eventive.org/welcome

• The Thibaudet/Batiashvili/Capucon Trio — pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili and cellist Gautier Capucon — performs selections by Haydn, Ravel and Felix Mendelssohn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $56-$88. theconrad.org/events/thibaudetbatiashvilicapucon

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Acoustic Evenings with Jefferson Jay series is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 10 (except Nov. 3), at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert series, which is celebrating 15 years, will feature three acts per program. Performers are: Oct. 13, Bri Schillings, Sierra Marin, Jamie Shadowlight; Oct. 20, Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie, Jack Tempchin, Lisa Sanders; Oct. 27, Jefferson Jay, Hugh Gaskins, Gaby Aparicio; Nov. 10, Marie Haddad, Israel Maldonado, Jimmy Patton and Enrique Platas. $5-$20 per concert or $12-$72 for all four concerts. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• La Jolla Landmark Week kicks off with the La Jolla Modernism Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and centennial tours of R.M. Schindler’s El Pueblo Ribera Court at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The home tour features designs built in La Jolla since the 1950s. Schindler’s 1923 concrete, redwood and glass multi-unit design is in Windansea. A panel presentation about Schindler and Pueblo Ribera will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Other events are an architects’ panel discussion called “La Jolla’s Redeveloping Neighborhoods: Reflections on Design” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., and the La Jolla Historical Society’s Jewel Awards ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at 7224 Carrizo Drive. lajollahistory.org/events/landmark-week-events-2023-jewel-awards

• The La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club is sponsoring over 25 Preuss School students to participate in a dance-a-thon organized by Motivated to Act to raise awareness about youth mental health from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North, La Jolla. The event is open to the public and will feature live multicultural performances and a chance to meet former NFL players. $10-$100. bit.ly/3PCgDAw

• Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will perform with Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $35-$73. theconrad.org/events/mariachi-herencia

The La Jolla Music Society will open its fall series of outdoor concerts at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with the Manny Cepeda Quartet. (La Jolla Music Society)

• The La Jolla Music Society opens its fall series of outdoor concerts at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with a Salsa Night featuring the Manny Cepeda Quartet. A salsa class will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the performance at 6:30 at 7600 Fay Ave. Free. theconrad.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Bringing Color to Greek Antiquity: Polychrome Art and the Parthenon” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Katherine Schwab, an expert in the aesthetics and representations of ancient Greek sculpture, will discuss the evidence for color on ancient Greek sculptures and the use of new and old technologies to aid our understanding of their original polychromatic appearance. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. bit.ly/46W1p0D

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The San Diego Sakura Chapter of the Ohara School and the La Jolla/Riford Library present an ikebana exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the library, 7555 Draper Ave. Ikebana is the centuries-old Japanese art of arranging flowers. Free. sakuralj.com

• La Jolla producer John Cappetta will screen his feature film called “Límite” as part of the San Diego International Film Festival at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the AMC Theatres at Westfield UTC mall, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. “Límite” is a 38-minute film directed by George Nicholas that is based on a true event that happened at the Tijuana border in 2013. $18. goelevent.com/sdiff/e/lmite

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a reception for its October and November art exhibition from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the world-premiere production “Sumo” through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play, about six men in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, features live taiko drumming. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. $25-$68. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/sumo

Artist Peggy Hinaekian will demonstrate her work with cardboard on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the La Jolla Community Center. (La Jolla Art Association)

• Artist Peggy Hinaekian will demonstrate her work with cardboard from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Hinaekian will tear up corrugated cardboard and paper into shapes and then paste them on a canvas. Free.

• The sixth Latinx New Play Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Four scripts have been selected to be rehearsed and developed at the playhouse, culminating in a live public reading at the festival. The schedule also includes in-person readings of new works, panel discussions and other events. Free. lajollaplayhouse.org/latinx-new-play-festival

• The La Jolla Art Association presents the exhibition “Our Beautiful San Diego” through Friday, Oct. 27, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibit of drawings by artist Ryan McGinness through Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40 drawings are ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper. Free. quintgallery.com/exhibitions

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the exhibition “Francoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990” through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Gilot was a French artist who arrived in La Jolla in 1969 and lived there until 1995, leaving after the death of her second husband, famed scientist Jonas Salk. Gilot died in June this year. The show features many never-before-exhibited lithographs. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions/#rotunda

• As part of its Artist Series, the La Jolla Presbyterian Church Gallery presents a graphic design exhibition featuring the works of Jim Sedgwick, Mary Duarte and Courtney Mayer in the church’s new gallery space at the corner of Eades and Kline streets. The show focuses on creation and daily life themes. The exhibit is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays and by appointment weekdays through Nov. 12. Free. ljpres.org/art-gallery

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Tigers, Unicorns & Puppy Dog Tales” through Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. The exhibit highlights three former area landmarks — Unicorn Theatre, Mithras Books and Green Tiger Press. Free. lajollahistory.org

“Being as a Thing,” a hand-blown glass and hair sculpture, is featured in “Kelly Akashi: Formations” at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla through Feb. 18. (Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents the exhibition “Kelly Akashi: Formations” through Sunday, Feb. 18, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Akashi often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand, each a unique record of the slow-changing human body. The show is the first major exhibition and catalog of her work. mcasd.org/exhibitions/kelly-akashi-formations

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club meets at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Parakeet Cafe, 1166 Coast Blvd., with a light breakfast and coffee. lajollanewcomers.org

• The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans presents its annual Walter Munk Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores. The event will feature 48 exhibitors offering ocean-related, interactive, educational activities, games and demonstrations, plus Kumeyaay culture exhibits, tule boat building, the unveiling of the bronze sculpture “From the Heights of Mount Soledad to the Depths of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla” and more. Free. waltermunkfoundation.org/walter-munk-day

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club holds a wine social from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Mont La Jolla Association Clubhouse, 5490 Caminito Herminia. Guests can sample wines from Paso Robles and the Central Valley. Girard Gourmet will cater hors d’hoeuvres and desserts to accompany the wines. $40. lajollanewcomers.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆