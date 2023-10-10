Making spirits fright: Halloween events in La Jolla bring in the spooky season

Whether you want to shriek in fright or squeal in delight, La Jolla has a series of seasonal events this month to bring out the Halloween spirit. Here’s a look at what ghouls and goblins of all ages have to look forward to.

Pumpkin Patch

The Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch is open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 6710 La Jolla Blvd., offering pumpkins, decorating kits, carving tools and costumes for sale. There also are inflatable play structures and games like pumpkin bowling.

Delivery, pickup and online ordering are available. Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch also specializes in professional carving and decorating services.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit mrjackolanternspumpkins.com.

Library crafts

The La Jolla/Riford Library is helping patrons bring Halloween home with seasonal crafts at events this month at 7555 Draper Ave.

Festivities will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, with Halloween ornament-making. Volunteers will guide participants through a laser-cutting and digital design workshop to make custom decorative ornaments such as pumpkins, ghosts and bats. No experience is needed, but participants are encouraged to bring a laptop (library computers are available for those who don’t have one).

A Halloween Arts and Engineering Adventure workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Volunteers will guide participants through designing and building a moving “Bat Mobile” or “Spooky Pop-Out Ghost” in a way that combines arts and crafts with technology. Materials will be provided. Learn more at lajollalibrary.org.

Dog-O-Ween

The Wharton family dresses as characters from Disney’s “Frozen” during Dog-O-Ween at the La Jolla Recreation Center in 2022. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Decker’s Dog-O-Ween returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., with dog costume contests, trick-or-treating for dogs, a dance party at noon, dog adoptions, vendors, raffles and more.

The costume contest features nine categories held in 10-minute increments starting at 10 a.m. The categories: most scary, cutest, funniest, most extravagant, best couple (dog and owner), best group of three or more, best “twinning,” most creative and best costume overall. Winners will be announced as they complete their category. There will be a grand prize for the overall winner at the end of all the contests at about 11:20 a.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and $15 per dog; children are admitted free. Proceeds will go toward efforts to save homeless animals in San Diego. For tickets and more information, visit lajollalovespets.org.

Creepy Candy Crawl

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association again presents the Creepy Candy Crawl trick-or-treating event from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Participating merchants will be marked with balloons, and trick-or-treat bags can be picked up at the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association offices at 908 Kline St. Children of all ages can participate in a costume contest with prizes donated by Geppetto’s.

No registration is required. Learn more at lajollabythesea.com.

Bird Rock

Crowds of trick-or-treaters make their way through Bird Rock on Halloween in 2022. (File)

Two Bird Rock traditions will be held again this year, ahead of the always popular trick-or-treating in Bird Rock.

The Bird Rock Merchants Group and Bird Rock Elementary Foundation are sponsoring the annual community Halloween Window Painting from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants can pick up supplies at Bird Rock Animal Hospital at 5588 La Jolla Blvd. and get window assignments along La Jolla Boulevard. From there, groups can paint what they like on the windows of participating merchants to get them in the seasonal spirit.

The Bird Rock Elementary Fall Festival returns from 12:15 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, with games, inflatables, food trucks, prizes and more on the Bird Rock Elementary School upper field, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Hosted by the Bird Rock Foundation, the festival is open to the public.

Hundreds of trick-or-treaters are expected to descend on Bird Rock on Halloween, so drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area. Learn more at birdrockcc.org.

La Jolla Community Center

For the young at heart, the La Jolla Community Center is hosting a series of events at 6811 La Jolla Blvd.

On the ever-creepy Friday the 13th, a lineup of horror movies will be shown, starting with “The Birds” (1963) at 10 a.m., followed by “The Exorcist” (1973) at 12:10 p.m., “Scream” (1996) at 2:20 p.m. and “Friday the 13th” (1980) at 4:10 p.m. Admission is free. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

A costume contest and pumpkin decorating event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, The event is free for Community Center members and $15 for non-members. Desserts and drinks will be served and prizes will be awarded.

After Halloween, the Community Center will host its annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2., to honor deceased loved ones. Mexican food, sugar skull decorating and face painting will be available. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

To RSVP for any of the events, call (858) 459-0831. Learn more at ljcommunitycenter.org. ◆