Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 13-20

Friday, Oct. 13

• Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 15

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Oct. 17

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon on Zoom. torreypinesrotary.org

Thursday, Oct. 19

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets (pending items to review), 4:15 p.m., Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com

Friday, Oct. 20

• Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. sandiegobloodbank.org

