Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 13-20
Friday, Oct. 13
• Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 15
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Oct. 17
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon on Zoom. torreypinesrotary.org
Thursday, Oct. 19
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets (pending items to review), 4:15 p.m., Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St. lajollacluster.com
Friday, Oct. 20
• Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org
• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. sandiegobloodbank.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.