La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night gives sciences and tech leaders ‘A Shared Space’
Photo gallery
La Jolla Playhouse presented its annual Innovation Night on Oct. 2, providing San Diego leaders in life sciences, biotech, high tech, clean tech, defense and telecommunications a chance to network, dine and take in “A Shared Space,” in which composer Ryan Carter transformed cellphones into instruments, inviting guests to join San Diego Symphony musicians in a communal performance.
The event honored Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and chief executive emeritus of Qualcomm. Proceeds will benefit playhouse programs such as the Without Walls Festival and artist commissions and residencies.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.