La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night gives sciences and tech leaders ‘A Shared Space’

Event co-chairs Tim Scott and Denise Bevers, La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Debby Jacobs (standing) gather at the playhouse’s Innovation Night with Joan and Irwin Jacobs. (Vincent Andrunas)

Irwin Jacobs, Martha Gilmer, Joan Jacobs and Debby and Hal Jacobs participate in the interactive “A Shared Space” performance during La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night on Oct. 2. (Vincent Andrunas)

La Jolla Playhouse presented its annual Innovation Night on Oct. 2, providing San Diego leaders in life sciences, biotech, high tech, clean tech, defense and telecommunications a chance to network, dine and take in “A Shared Space,” in which composer Ryan Carter transformed cellphones into instruments, inviting guests to join San Diego Symphony musicians in a communal performance.

The event honored Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and chief executive emeritus of Qualcomm. Proceeds will benefit playhouse programs such as the Without Walls Festival and artist commissions and residencies.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆