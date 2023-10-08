Advertisement
La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night gives sciences and tech leaders ‘A Shared Space’

Irwin Jacobs, Martha Gilmer, Joan Jacobs and Debby and Hal Jacobs participate in the interactive “A Shared Space” performance during La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night on Oct. 2.   (Vincent Andrunas)
A San Diego Symphony musician performs in “A Shared Space.”  (Vincent Andrunas)
Natasha Bliss, Hala Madanat, George Bonaros, Dina Uzri  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gay Grossman, Suzanne and Alex Sette, Emily Scott  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ivor Royston, Colette Carson Royston, Tad Parzen, Leslie Simon, Martha Gilmer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lucian Iancovici, Don and Elyssa Rosenberg, Hanaa Zahran, Rob Price, Alice Stan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Event co-chairs Tim Scott and Denise Bevers, La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Debby Jacobs (standing) gather at the playhouse’s Innovation Night with Joan and Irwin Jacobs.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lacey Lee, Kea Spurrier, Ilana Brand, Martha Demski, Lisa Behun  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tinesia Conwright, Vickie Turner, Stephan Coleman, Eva Bryant, Heather Disher  (Vincent Andrunas)
Anderson Devoglio, Dinny Tri Wiranti, Martina Musteen, Johan Claasen, Wendy Gillespie, Nancy Nicholson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Don Rosenberg and Innovation Night honorary chairman Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and chief executive emeritus of Qualcomm  (Vincent Andrunas)
Valerie and Sam Armstrong, Laura and Claire DeMarco  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gaela Fernandez Flori, Rachel Helmer, Michael Esposito, Laura Buffard  (Vincent Andrunas)
Matt Browne, Jennifer and Chris Montgomery, Juli Oh Browne, Steve Strauss, Carrie Stone  (Vincent Andrunas)
Al Sweedler, Mary Walshok, Margret and Nevins McBride, Carlos de la Mora  (Vincent Andrunas)

La Jolla Playhouse presented its annual Innovation Night on Oct. 2, providing San Diego leaders in life sciences, biotech, high tech, clean tech, defense and telecommunications a chance to network, dine and take in “A Shared Space,” in which composer Ryan Carter transformed cellphones into instruments, inviting guests to join San Diego Symphony musicians in a communal performance.

The event honored Irwin Jacobs, founding chairman and chief executive emeritus of Qualcomm. Proceeds will benefit playhouse programs such as the Without Walls Festival and artist commissions and residencies.

— La Jolla Light staff

