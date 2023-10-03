Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 6-13

Friday, Oct. 6

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. Jessica Censotti will give a “Report on Sister Cities and Rotary’s Effect.” lajollagtrotary.org

Sunday, Oct. 8

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 9 — Columbus Day

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Email for location at info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmasters Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. Email for location at info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, California Room, Sheraton La Jolla Hotel, 3299 Holiday Court. $45, including lunch. torreypinesrotary.org

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 12

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org

Friday, Oct. 13

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. lajollagtrotary.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆