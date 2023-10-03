Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Art historian Cornelia Feye will lead an Art History Lecture Series, “Seven Decades of Contemporary Art Trends, 1945 to Present,” on Thursdays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Each week will focus on a specific time period. Series: $65 for members, $90 for non-members; individual lectures: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Yiddishland California presents a discussion by Kathleen Balgley about her book “Letters to My Father” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in person at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. The book is a memoir about Balgley’s journey to discover her Jewish heritage after learning that her father has a hidden Polish Jewish identity. Registration is $50 for in-person attendance and $18 for Zoom, or $40 with the book. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• The UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy will host a public lecture, “Lessons for the Global Contest Between Autocracy and Democracy,” at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at UC San Diego’s Great Hall, 9810 International Lane. Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, will give the keynote address for the inaugural Elizabeth H.L. Bonkowsky Memorial Lecture Series. UC San Diego professor Emilie Hafner-Burton will serve as moderator. A reception will follow the lecture. Free. To reserve a seat, register at bit.ly/3LJZqUI.

• A six-week series of classes called Conversational Yiddish for Beginners is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16 at Yiddishland California, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is $150 for all six classes or $30 per individual class. Registration for Zoom is $145 for all six classes or $25 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• The Pen to Paper writing class is offered at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

• Artist Sharon Hinckley will teach a six-week class, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Watercolor (But Were Afraid to Ask),” from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s La Jolla Art Studio, 1008 Wall St. $285 for members, $295 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/class/9

Moises Kaufman co-wrote and directed the play “Here There Are Blueberries,” a drama about Nazi-era photographs that were delivered to an archivist at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. (La Jolla Playhouse)

• UC San Diego presents a virtual Holocaust Living History Workshop, “The Banality of Evil: A Conversation on Theatre and the Holocaust featuring Moises Kaufman in Conversation with Allan Havis,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Kaufman co-wrote and directed the play “Here There Are Blueberries,” a drama about Nazi-era photographs that were delivered to an archivist at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. He is founder of New York’s Tectonic Theater Project and a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and Humanities. Havis is a UC San Diego theater professor and an award-winning playwright. The workshop series is sponsored by the UC San Diego Library and the Jewish Studies program. Free. Registration is required at ucsd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1uv2LkGlRMSRx1CQG-Q9yQ.

Health & fitness

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 25, at the La Jolla Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is open to all levels. $20 per class. solyoga@yahoo.com

• The La Jolla Newcomers’ Saturday Morning Walkers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The walk lasts about one hour and begins at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., and continues on Virginia Way and High Street. After the walk, those interested can gather for breakfast or brunch in a nearby venue. Free. lajollanewcomers.org

Arts & culture

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church’s Gallery-by-the-Sea presents a “Pet Projects” exhibition by New Yorker cartoonist Lisa Rothstein at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, after the church’s Blessing of the Animals, people can bring their pets (or a photo) and Rothstein will draw them in the courtyard. Free and open to the public. sjbts.org/currentcoming-exhibits.html

A poster outlining the monthly offerings of the Unicorn Cinema will be one of the pieces in the “Tigers, Unicorns & Puppy Dog Tales” exhibition. (Pablo Mason)

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Tigers, Unicorns & Puppy Dog Tales” through Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. The exhibit highlights three former area landmarks — Unicorn Theatre, Mithras Books and Green Tiger Press. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents the exhibition “Our Beautiful San Diego” through Friday, Oct. 27, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the world-premiere production “Sumo” through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play, about six men in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, features live taiko drumming. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. $25-$68. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/sumo

Tap dancer and percussionist Claudia Gomez performs in a concert by the Besos Jazz Trio, with Evona Wascinski on bass and Beston Barnett on guitar, during a previous First Friday Art Walk. The event returns Oct. 6. (Kathryn Anthony)

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multigenerational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. Former La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

• Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. She will play selections by Haydn, Fanny Mendelssohn, Schumann and Chopin. $58-$98. theconrad.org/events/isata-kanneh-mason

• Natalie Teboul, author of “Explore San Diego with Traveling Miss T.,” will appear from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. warwicks.com/event/teboul-2023

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” through Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is about the late “gonzo” journalist. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Le Salon de Musiques celebrates its grand opening in La Jolla with a “Window into the Sublime” concert by Quartet Integra at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. After the performance featuring three works by Purcell, Beethoven and Schubert, there will be an opportunity to meet the artists with Champagne and a buffet catered by The French Gourmet. $45-$95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Lutheran Church presents a concert by the The Tourmaliners at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot, 7117 La Jolla Blvd. Free. lajollalutheranchurch.com

• Mike Rothschild discusses and signs his new book, “Jewish Space Lasers: The Rothschilds and 200 Years of Conspiracy Theories,” in conversation with Travis View at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $32.50 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/rothschild-2023

Pointeworks will hold a meet the artists event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. (Raquel Beauchamp)

• Ahead of its 2024 inaugural season, La Jolla-based dance company Pointeworks presents “Behind the Barre - Meet the Artists of Pointeworks” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Atkins Room at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Free. Seating is limited, so reserve seats in advance online. pointeworks.org

Book jacket for Noelle Salazar’s “The Roaring Days of Zora Lily.” (Noelle Salazar)

• Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla presents a lunch event with Noelle Salazar, author of “The Roaring Days of Zora Lily,” at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at a location near Warwick’s. Reservations: Email Mary Lee at marylee@warwicks.com or call (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com/event/booked-salazar-2023

• The Thibaudet/Batiashvili/Capucon Trio — pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili and cellist Gautier Capucon — will perform selections by Haydn, Ravel and Felix Mendelssohn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $56-$88. theconrad.org/events/thibaudetbatiashvilicapucon

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Acoustic Evenings with Jefferson Jay series will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 10 (except Nov. 3), at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert series, which is celebrating 15 years, will feature three acts per program. $5-$20; series (four concerts): $12-72. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibit of drawings by artist Ryan McGinness through Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40 drawings are ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper. Free. quintgallery.com/exhibitions

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the exhibition “Francoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990” through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Gilot was a French artist who arrived in La Jolla in 1969 and lived there until 1995, leaving after the death of her second husband, famed scientist Jonas Salk. Gilot died in June this year. The show features many never-before-exhibited lithographs. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions/#rotunda

• As part of its Artist Series, the La Jolla Presbyterian Church Gallery presents a graphic design exhibition featuring the works of Jim Sedgwick, Mary Duarte and Courtney Mayer in the church’s new gallery space at the corner of Eades and Kline streets. The show focuses on creation and then bridges into daily life themes. The exhibit is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday mornings and by appointment weekdays through Nov. 12. Free. ljpres.org/art-gallery

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents the exhibition “Kelly Akashi: Formations” through Sunday, Feb. 18, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Akashi often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand, each a unique record of the slow-changing human body. The show is the first major exhibition and catalog of her work. mcasd.org/exhibitions/kelly-akashi-formations

Galas & events

• The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center is the scene of Wine D’Vine, a benefit for Walden Family Services, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Walden is a foster care, adoption and youth services agency based in San Diego. The event will include cocktails, a three-course dinner, a live auction and jazz music by the Ed Kornhauser Trio. $800 and up. waldenfamily.org/wine-dvine-2023

The Beer Home Team at eXp Realty will hold its annual Ladies Purse Bingo on Friday, Oct. 6. (Beer Home Team)

• The Beer Home Team at eXp Realty presents its annual Ladies Purse Bingo to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital Dermatology Division from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event features five rounds of bingo and the chance to win luxury handbags, live entertainment, light bites, cocktails, a silent auction, a pop-up market and keynote speaker Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield, chief of the Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division at Rady Children’s Hospital. Tickets from $200. ladiespursebingo.com

• City Ballet of San Diego celebrates 31 seasons with its annual fundraising gala, Passport to Paris, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event includes a Champagne reception, a three-course dinner with wine pairing, dancing to Republic of Music, silent and live auctions, and a special performance by City Ballet dancers. Tickets from $450. cityballet.org/gala

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆