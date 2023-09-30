Advertisement
‘Evening in La Jolla’ raises money for San Diego Bar Foundation

cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0011.jpg
1/19
Shannon Stein (SDCBF VP/president elect), Pat Swan (SDCBF past president), Deborah Dixon (SDCBF president), Anne Beaumont (SDCBF secretary/event committee chairperson), Gail King (SDCBF CFO)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0140.jpg
2/19
Johann Miller, Yesenia Lozoya, Cheryl Kessler, Bob Taylor  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0097.jpg
3/19
Dean and Barbara Goetz, Charlene and John Schena  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0155.jpg
4/19
Guests enjoying the alfresco program  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0164.jpg
5/19
Bill Steiner, Katie Whelehon, Whitney Blackhurst, John Saraka  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0041.jpg
6/19
Nick and Lana Manganiello, Suzy Marinkovich, Dwayne Stein  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0071.jpg
7/19
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong, Anne Parode Dynes and Robert Dynes  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0127.jpg
8/19
Douglas and Agata Richardson, Briana Reilly, Justin McKellips  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0190.jpg
9/19
Cynthia Stratton, Cassandra and Mark Thorson, Maggie Schroedter, Christine Fitzgerald  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0109.jpg
10/19
Miriam Diaz, Miranda Franks, BreeAnn Welch, LaTaysha McRae  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0079.jpg
11/19
Jenna Rangel, Alreen Haetgquist, Christy Heiskala, Maggie Schroedter, Christine Fitzgerald  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0087.jpg
12/19
Jessica Peter, Alana McMains, Melissa Lewis, Kim Carter, Morgan Stewart  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0148.jpg
13/19
The Thorsons: Mark, Cassandra, Alexandra, and Brock  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0117.jpg
14/19
Fiona Eiter, Cassandra Koenig, Josh Gruenberg, J.R. Mendoza  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0056.jpg
15/19
Scott Schindler, Fiona Eiter, Paula and Neal Rockwood, Vic Bianchini, David Jay  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0201.jpg
16/19
William Baldwin, Stacey Kartchner, Melissa Johnson (SDCBA president), Chris Lawson  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0035.jpg
17/19
Carylee Stone, Andrew and Heather Ferbert, Susanne de la Flor, Tim Nader  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0182.jpg
18/19
Brenda Lopez, Anna Romanskaya, Stacey Kartchner, Mikhak Ghorban, Shannon Finley  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-eveninginlj2023-vpa-0172.jpg
19/19
Jessica Grynberg, Frann Setzer, Susan Swan, Stephanie and Gary Reynolds  (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Bar Foundation held its annual “Evening in La Jolla” to raise funds so that immigrants and asylum seekers, low-income communities, survivors of domestic violence, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless people, low-income seniors and at-risk youth have access to legal services as needed. This year’s event was held at Birch Aquarium. Thus far, the grant program supported by the “Evening in La Jolla” fundraiser has provided over $5 million in funding to over 50 legal aid and public interest organizations throughout the county. Learn more: sdcbf.org. ◆

