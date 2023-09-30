‘Evening in La Jolla’ raises money for San Diego Bar Foundation

The San Diego Bar Foundation held its annual “Evening in La Jolla” to raise funds so that immigrants and asylum seekers, low-income communities, survivors of domestic violence, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless people, low-income seniors and at-risk youth have access to legal services as needed. This year’s event was held at Birch Aquarium. Thus far, the grant program supported by the “Evening in La Jolla” fundraiser has provided over $5 million in funding to over 50 legal aid and public interest organizations throughout the county. Learn more: sdcbf.org. ◆