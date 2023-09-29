Photo Gallery: Fishman Fund awards honors future research leaders

The La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys research institute celebrated its 2023 Fishman Fund Awards on Sept. 20 at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine. The Fishman Fund Awards are given to exceptional postdoctoral scholars to support their research and help them develop into scientific leaders. This year’s winners are Alicia Llorente Lope, Cheng-Ju Kuo and Theophilos Tzaridis. Learn more: sbpdiscovery.org/support-us/projects/fishman-fund. ◆