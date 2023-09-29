Photo Gallery: Fishman Fund awards honors future research leaders
Jeffery Adler, Reena Horowitz (FFA co-founder), Gilda Adler (Vincent Andrunas)
Racheal McCabe, Ludvina and Sonny Nevarez, Janelle Nelson (Vincent Andrunas)
Margaret Dudas, Joyce Dostart, Joanne White, Judy White, Brad Benter (Vincent Andrunas)
Nina Fishman, Marie Berenguel, Tanja Eisemann, Michaela Romero, Nancy Eastman (Vincent Andrunas)
Coop Cooprider, Gabrielle Cooprider, Alena Kortis, Brad Benter (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane Klotz, Christine Dittmer, Nish Cavanaugh, Nicole Villa (Vincent Andrunas)
Ed Mracek, Jeri Hein, Joyce and Dave Abrams (Vincent Andrunas)
Caroline Kumsta, Melissa Montejo, Susan Leonard, Caitlin Lange (Vincent Andrunas)
Kristiina Vuori, M.D., Ph.D. (S-B-P professor), Anita Lindberg, Carol and Gary Rumsey, Cathe Burnham (Vincent Andrunas)
Sheldon Kleiman, M.D.; Paula Papas, Judy and Peter Corrente (Vincent Andrunas)
Sam and Reena Horowitz (she’s FFA co-founder), Jeanne Jones (FFA co-founder designee), Dr. David Brenner (Sanford Burnham Prebys CEO) (Vincent Andrunas)
Cheng-Ju Kuo, Ph.D. (Fishman Fund Career Development Award recipient), Theophilos Tzaridis, M.D. (Fishman Fund Career Development Award recipient), with Theo’s “American family”: Barbara Kleber, Dr. Christopher Kleber, and Jennifer Trombley (Vincent Andrunas)
Simone and Theophilos Tzaridis, M.D. (he’s Fishman Fund Career Development Award recipient); Paul Tzaridis (in stroller); Cheng-Ju Kuo, Ph.D. (Fishman Fund Career Development Award recipient) with daughter, Yun-Ni Kuo, son Yun-Yen Kuo, and wife Chi-Wen Su (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys research institute celebrated its 2023 Fishman Fund Awards on Sept. 20 at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine. The Fishman Fund Awards are given to exceptional postdoctoral scholars to support their research and help them develop into scientific leaders. This year’s winners are Alicia Llorente Lope, Cheng-Ju Kuo and Theophilos Tzaridis. Learn more: sbpdiscovery.org/support-us/projects/fishman-fund. ◆
