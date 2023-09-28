Atypical art: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival to return Oct. 7-8 with unique and conventional offerings

While the La Jolla Art & Wine festival has its share of colorful canvases filled with watercolors, portraits, abstracts and more, the 15th annual event in The Village also features some unique, off-the-canvas offerings.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7-8 along Girard Avenue.

Among the showings from the more than 160 artists from across the U.S. and Mexico are mural-covered cars, an interactive mural that will be painted throughout the festival, sculptures that use light fixtures, painted gourds, and repurposed and preserved sunken treasure.

“We always try to show a little bit of everything and we don’t do cookie-cutter artists,” said LJAWF executive director Brenda Chand. “We want those that are doing new and different things. Art tells a story and we want to see different stories. This year especially, everyone’s story inspires their work and it shows.”

One of them is Lana Chromium, a San Diego-based body painter and special effects makeup artist. In 2014, she won first place in the body painting reality competition show “Skin Wars.”

“It’s like nothing I’ve seen,” event founder and La Jollan Sherry Ahern said of Chromium’s work. “Last year, she painted a mermaid and it was really popular.”

A different type of body painter, Mike Davey of La Mesa uses a car as his canvas, and will bring his mural-covered lowriders to the festival. “These are really elaborate designs,” said Ahern. “I saw one … and it had a mural on the car and in the trunk. The whole thing is a work of art.”

Another artist is Gedion Nyanhongo, who creates intricate sculptures out of stone using all hand tools to hammer and chisel and then scrape and file to create the finished work. “Many artists create by building – I create by subtracting,” he writes on his website. “The natural configuration of a stone calls to me and I remove what doesn’t belong.”

A familiar face to La Jolla, marine scientist and artist Oriana Poindexter will also show this year. In the past, Poindexter has shown her original cyanotypes (a process that creates blue-and-white photographs using chemistry, sunlight and water) at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla and the La Jolla/Riford Library. Her photos of marine species are also on view at Birch Aquarium.

A cyanotype by La Jolla photographer and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter, who will show at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. (Provided of Oriana Poindexter)

As a last-minute addition, the festival will also host a Maui-based photographer who “lost everything” in the recent Hawaii wildfires, Chand said. “She reached out to see if she could show, but we were all booked so we gave her a sponsor booth. She has all her photos reprinted and framed.”

Each year the LJAWF highlights a featured artist. This year’s featured artist is Paola Luther, a professional award-winning traditional artist with over 15 years of experience working in all mediums: oil, watercolors, pastels, gouache, color pencil and acrylic. According to press material, “Paola is a representational painter and paints images that possess a strong sense of light and rich vibrant color. Her current focus is on human figures on landscape, particularly the beach. She is inspired by the colors she sees when people enjoy a beach day under full sun and strong shadows.”

Noting the variety of offerings, Ahern said, “There is something everywhere you turn your head … you can adopt a pet, you can buy a sculpture, you can see people dancing. I think that’s what makes it fun.”

For the younger attendees, the Geppetto’s Family Art Center features hands-on crafts and interactive art, as well as science experiments, 3-D printing, and an opportunity to contribute to a public space art project.

As with past years, the festival also includes a wine, beer and spirits garden for guests 21 and older, featuring wines from Mexico, California, Italy and France, and brews and spirits by several local San Diego craft breweries and distilleries. The Wine and Beer Garden is a ticketed event and runs from noon to 6 p.m. both days with last pour at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit underfunded programs at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla High, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla, Bird Rock and Torrey Pines elementary schools — such as art, music, science, physical education, technology, and on-site medical care. Since its inception, the LJAWF has donated more than $1 million to these schools for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.

Learn more: ljawf.com. ◆