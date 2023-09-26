Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Friday, Sept. 29

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. Chris Ing will speak on “The Future of Workforce Development.” lajollagtrotary.org

Sunday, Oct. 1

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 2

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, Oct. 3

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., location to be determined. birdrockcc.org

Wednesday, Oct. 4

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, online. torreypinesrotary.org

Thursday, Oct. 5

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Oct. 6

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. Jessica Censotti will give a “Report on Sister Cities and Rotary’s Effect.” lajollagtrotary.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆