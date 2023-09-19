Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 22-29

Friday, Sept. 22

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. Jose Cruz will speak on “The State of Literacy in San Diego: A Change is Happening.” lajollagtrotary.org

Sunday, Sept. 24

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 25

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• Laughmasters Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Sara Napoli, president and chief executive of the San Diego Police Foundation, and Wendy Waddell, program manager of SafetyNet, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, California Room of the Sheraton La Jolla Hotel, 3299 Holiday Court. $45, includes lunch. torreypinesrotary.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Sept. 28

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

Friday, Sept. 29

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 270 Muir Lane. Chris Ing will speak on “The Future of Workforce Development.” lajollagtrotary.org

