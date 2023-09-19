Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

“Fallen Star” — the tiny blue house perched on the edge of the roof of UC San Diego’s Jacobs School of Engineering building — will reopen for public tours Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Lectures & learning

• Republican Women of California, La Jolla, presents a discussion of California’s fentanyl crisis at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at a location in La Jolla. San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Brian Erickson, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and Kelly McKay of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in San Diego will speak. $40, including lunch. For the address, registration and payment, email skipandtoby@yahoo.com by Friday, Sept. 22.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library hosts an SAT Test Prep session for students in ninth through 12th grades from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. The session will be repeated on Saturdays from Oct. 14 through Nov. 18 (except Nov. 11). Registration is required by Sunday, Sept. 24. Free. bit.ly/469SJD6

• Yiddishland California presents a discussion by Kathleen Balgley about her book “Letters to My Father” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in person at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. The book is a memoir about Balgley’s journey to discover her Jewish heritage after learning that her father has a hidden Polish Jewish identity. Registration for in-person attendance is $40 through Saturday, Sept. 23, and $50 afterward. Registration for Zoom is $10 through Sept. 23 and $18 afterward, or $40 with book. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• A six-week series of classes called Conversational Yiddish for Beginners is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16 at Yiddishland California, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is $130 for all six classes or $25 per individual class through Thursday, Sept. 28, and $150 and $30 afterward. Registration for Zoom is $125 for all six classes or $20 per class through Sept. 28 and $145 and $25 afterward. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• The Pen to Paper writing class is offered at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Health & fitness

• Sanford Burnham Prebys will host an open house at its Cancer Center from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10901 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will offer guided tours and an opportunity to meet breast cancer scientists and learn about their recent discoveries and current treatment options. Free. Registration: bit.ly/3OOWkPU

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe Better, Look Younger, Feel Flexible With Yoga” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class runs through Sept. 26. $20 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

Arts & culture

• Arthur Hammons and his Knights perform at Hennessey’s Tavern from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at 811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Free.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents an opening reception for “Tigers, Unicorns & Puppy Dog Tales” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. The exhibit, which highlights three former area landmarks — Unicorn Theatre, Mithras Books and Green Tiger Press — will run Saturday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 21. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 with trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos and pianist Irving Flores at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• Warwick’s bookstore, in partnership with the La Jolla Historical Society, will host a meet-and-greet and book signing with Alexandra Day, nom de plume of Sandra Darling, creator of the popular “Good Dog Carl” series and co-founder of San Diego’s Green Tiger Press, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free; books will be available for purchase. warwicks.com/event/alexandra-day-2023

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an artists reception for the exhibition “Our Beautiful San Diego” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit continues through Friday, Oct. 27. (858) 552-1657

• La Jolla-based Bodhi Tree Concerts presents a new version of composer Ricky Ian Gordon’s chamber opera “Autumn Valentine” on Saturday, Sept. 23, at UCSD Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown San Diego. Gordon has added three new songs and reworked compositions to the opera, which will be performed with a chamber orchestra and soprano Angelina Réaux and baritone Michael Sokol. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. after a pre-show chat with the composer at 7 p.m. $30-$40. bodhitreeconcerts.org/autumn-valentine

• The Gand Band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Hennessey’s Tavern, 811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The band plays a mix of 1960s favorites with a 21st-century twist. Free.

• Author Phyllis Schwartz signs copies of her new children’s book, “Mom Wombat Says Make War No More!” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. warwicks.com/event/schwartz-2023

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Jennifer Gasner, author of “My Unexpected Life: Finding Balance Beyond My Diagnosis,” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The book is about Gasner’s experiences after being diagnosed with a rare, progressive neuromuscular disease when she was 17. warwicks.com/event/gasner-2023

• Author Lara Love Hardin discusses and signs her new book, “The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing and Healing,” in conversation with Jason Blitman at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Warwick’s bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $28.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/hardin-2023

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the world-premiere production “Sumo” from Tuesday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play, about six men in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, features live taiko drumming. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays (except Oct. 1). $25-$68. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/sumo

• “Fallen Star” — the tiny blue house perched on the edge of the seventh-floor roof of UC San Diego’s Jacobs School of Engineering building — reopens for public tours Wednesday, Sept. 27. The fully furnished house was created in 2012 by artist Do Ho Suh for UCSD’s Stuart Collection and sits amid a garden of vines, flowers and vegetables. Tours for groups of seven to 30 people will run for 30 minutes between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and tours for up to six people will run for 15 minutes between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursdays. Free. Reservations: stuartcollection.ucsd.edu/map/index.html

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Kerri Maher as she discusses and signs her new book, “All You Have to Do Is Call,” in conversation with Steven Rowley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/maher-2023

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library hosts a Filipino-American Heritage Month exhibit Oct. 1-17 at 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. She will play selections by Haydn, Fanny Mendelssohn, Schumann and Chopin. $58-$98. theconrad.org/events/isata-kanneh-mason

La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere production of “The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” continues through Sunday, Oct. 8. (Rich Soublet II)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” through Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is about the late “gonzo” journalist. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibit of drawings by artist Ryan McGinness through Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40 drawings are ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper. Free. quintgallery.com/exhibitions

Artist Francois Gilot shows her work at an exhibition in Milan, Italy, in 1965. The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla is presenting an exhibit of Gilot’s lithographs through Saturday, Nov. 11. (Associated Press)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the exhibition “Francoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990” through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Gilot was a French artist who arrived in La Jolla in 1969 and lived there until 1995, leaving after the death of her second husband, famed scientist Jonas Salk. Gilot died in June this year. The show features many never-before-exhibited lithographs. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions/#rotunda

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents the exhibition “Kelly Akashi: Formations” through Sunday, Feb. 18, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Akashi often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand, each a unique record of the slow-changing human body. The show is the first major exhibition and catalog of her work. mcasd.org/exhibitions/kelly-akashi-formations

Galas & events

• The arts and crafts group of the La Jolla Newcomers Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, to work on collage art paper gift tags in a vintage style to use for gifts and activities for special occasions and holidays. For details, visit lajollanewcomers.org or call (858) 496-8655.

A dancer performs at La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night in 2022. This year’s event will be held Monday, Oct. 2. (Vincent Andrunas)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its annual Innovation Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event is an opportunity to network with arts and sciences executives and innovators with food, cocktails and a gallery featuring interactive exhibits. Proceeds support the playhouse’s new-work development programs, Without Walls series and artist commissions and residencies. $250. lajollaplayhouse.org/support/join-the-party/innovation-night

• The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center is the scene of Wine D’Vine, a benefit for Walden Family Services, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Walden is a foster care, adoption and youth services agency based in San Diego. The event will include cocktails, a three-course dinner, a live auction and jazz music by the Ed Kornhauser Trio. $800 and up. waldenfamily.org/wine-dvine-2023

