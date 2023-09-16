La Jolla Woman’s Club says goodbye to summer with Happy Hour and Shopping Soiree
Local vendors post up in the La Jolla Woman’s Club to meet and greet shoppers during the club’s Happy Hour and Shopping Soiree on Sept. 14. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Woman’s Club House Director Pat McGill, President Tona Macken and Erin Miller attend the club’s summer Happy Hour and Shopping Soiree. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Woman’s Club members and guests mingle at the Shopping Soiree. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Nancy Linck, Andi Mau and Susan Wilson (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Wolfram and Sarah Forster, Joe Annino and Craig Robinson (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Melissa Snook and Charlotte Loomis (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Taylor Hilsman, Joanie Huffman, Lenna Doyle, Jennifer Watkins and Laurel Strohmeyer (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Kathy Fredman, Rose Marie Royster, June Lee, Anna Hinman and Brigitte Obetz (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla Woman’s Club hosted a Happy Hour and Shopping Soiree on Sept. 14 to bring club members, guests and local vendors together “to mingle and chat with other members and enjoy the end of our beautiful San Diego summer.”
Learn more about the club and its activities at lajollawomansclub.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
