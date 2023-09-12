La Jolla museum gala is an arty party
The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla welcomed guests to its annual gala Sept. 9 for a dinner and after-party celebrating art and the museum’s upcoming exhibition by Kelly Akashi.
Akashi, a Los Angeles-based artist who often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand to make a unique record of the slow-changing human body, was a guest at the gala in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Building.
“Kelly Akashi: Formations,” her first solo exhibition, will be on view in MCASD’s Strauss Family Galleries beginning Thursday, Sept. 21.
— La Jolla Light staff
