La Jolla museum gala is an arty party

cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0008.jpg
1/18
Event chairs Ryan and Kimberly Herrell, artist Kelly Akashi, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Director and Chief Executive Katherine Kanjo and David Jurist attend the museum’s gala Sept. 9 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0164.jpg
2/18
Kiana and Kevin Glaser, Laura Itzkowitz and Karen Stewart stand in front of an art piece by Kelly Akashi, whose exhibition will open Sept. 21 at MCASD.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0010.jpg
3/18
Irwin Pfister, MCASD board Vice President Maryanne Pfister, Jennifer Nelson and John Dineen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0020.jpg
4/18
Lise Wilson, MCASD board President Steve Strauss and Iris and Matthew Strauss  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0138.jpg
5/18
Chad Barritt, Elizabeth Kolodzey and Sandy and John Kim  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0080.jpg
6/18
Emily and Tim Scott, Edie Munk, Nik Chetwyn and Lydia and Frank Vasquez  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0181.jpg
7/18
Sankil Ward, Lisa Missick and Sheryl and Harvey White  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0156.jpg
8/18
Ivor Royston, Colette Carson Royston and Suzy and Paul Billings  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0146.jpg
9/18
Daren Barone and Adah Almetairi  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0059.jpg
10/18
Michelle Pius, Kristina Devico, Melanie Cruz and Rick and Teresa Mostelle  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0067.jpg
11/18
Eugene Yeo, Christina Jamieson, Corina Antal, Alysson Muotri and Dr. Sheldon Morris  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0114.jpg
12/18
Dr. Jeffrey Krebs, Cami Rosso, Jillian Spear, Carl Findley and Fritz Friedman  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0121.jpg
13/18
Arman Oruc, Anne Hubbard, Jack McGrory and Una Davis  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0030.jpg
14/18
Alex Yanez, Brent Garcia, Renee Herrell-Fitzgerald, Danielle Landreville and Matt Spencer  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0045.jpg
15/18
Amahi Arata, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Anna Haudenschild Meier, Philip Meier, Amelia Rodriguez and Michaela Howard  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0095.jpg
16/18
Julie Dubick, Ann Spira, Pradeep Khosla, Genevieve Tremblay Jacobs and Paul Jacobs  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0048.jpg
17/18
Kelly Cannataro, Cara Jobin, Dylan Ramsey, Desiree Wallis and Stevie Roach  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-mcasd2023-vpa-0126.jpg
18/18
Elizabeth Phelps, Julie and Alex Martin, Kristen D’Alessio and Niko Sidiropoulos  (Vincent Andrunas)

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla welcomed guests to its annual gala Sept. 9 for a dinner and after-party celebrating art and the museum’s upcoming exhibition by Kelly Akashi.

Akashi, a Los Angeles-based artist who often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand to make a unique record of the slow-changing human body, was a guest at the gala in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Building.

“Kelly Akashi: Formations,” her first solo exhibition, will be on view in MCASD’s Strauss Family Galleries beginning Thursday, Sept. 21.

— La Jolla Light staff

