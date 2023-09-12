La Jolla museum gala is an arty party

Kiana and Kevin Glaser, Laura Itzkowitz and Karen Stewart stand in front of an art piece by Kelly Akashi, whose exhibition will open Sept. 21 at MCASD. (Vincent Andrunas)

Event chairs Ryan and Kimberly Herrell, artist Kelly Akashi, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Director and Chief Executive Katherine Kanjo and David Jurist attend the museum’s gala Sept. 9 in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla welcomed guests to its annual gala Sept. 9 for a dinner and after-party celebrating art and the museum’s upcoming exhibition by Kelly Akashi.

Akashi, a Los Angeles-based artist who often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand to make a unique record of the slow-changing human body, was a guest at the gala in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Building.

“Kelly Akashi: Formations,” her first solo exhibition, will be on view in MCASD’s Strauss Family Galleries beginning Thursday, Sept. 21.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆