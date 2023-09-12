Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 15-22

Sunday, Sept. 17

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Sun House, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must present a photo ID, be 17 or older, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health. Schedule an appointment at (619) 400-8251 or bit.ly/44Rw39I.

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Sept. 19

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Charles Pope, director of registry services for The Climate Registry, will speak about greenhouse gas emissions. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, Sept. 21

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

