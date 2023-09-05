Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 8-15
Friday, Sept. 8
• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive. lajollagtrotary.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 10 — Grandparents Day
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Sept. 11 — Patriot Day
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., location to be determined. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Rotary District Governor Don Fipps will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., location to be determined. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, California Room, Sheraton La Jolla Hotel, 3299 Holiday Court. $45, including lunch. torreypinesrotary.org
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 14
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org
Friday, Sept. 15
• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive. lajollagtrotary.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
