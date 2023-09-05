Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Scripps Research professor Ahmed Badran will lead the lecture “Reimagining the Chemistry of Life to Address Climate Change” on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Better Bridge by Farr” at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The eight-week bridge course will be offered Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for beginners and 2 p.m. for intermediate players beginning Sept. 11, and Tuesdays at 2 p.m. for advanced players starting Sept. 12. $225 for Community Center members, $250 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Scripps Research presents “Reimagining the Chemistry of Life to Address Climate Change” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, online and at 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. The Front Row lecture by Scripps Research professor Ahmed Badran will share how his lab is developing strategies inspired by plants to help sequester carbon dioxide. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The Pen to Paper writing class will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Art Class with Mel” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7555 Draper Ave. The class, geared toward children 5 and older and their caregivers, will be led by professional artist Mel Clarkston. It will repeat the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Free. Space is limited and registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

Health & fitness

• Nataraja Yoga Ashram presents “What is Essential About You” at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, online and at a location in La Jolla. Master meditation teacher Erhard Vogel will lead the guided meditation and class preview. Free, though donations are accepted. Call Pam at (858) 395-4033 or email info@yogameditationnataraja.org by Sunday, Sept. 10, to make a reservation and receive the location.

• Novo Dia presents “Mornings at the Museum: Natural & Plant Medicine” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include a yoga class, a sound bath and more. $25-$60. bit.ly/NovoDiaSept

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe Better, Look Younger, Feel Flexible With Yoga” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class will run through Sept. 26. $20 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

Arts & culture

• UC San Diego presents “Doors of Change: Concert of Hope” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Grammy Award winner Ben Harper will perform along with Whitney Shay. Proceeds will benefit homeless youths. $65-$350. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/doors-of-change-ben-harper

• Yiddishland California presents a screening of “The Yidishe Gauchos” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, online and at a La Jolla residence. The film by Mark Freeman is about Jews escaping Eastern Europe and immigrating to Argentina. $18 for Zoom, $50 for in-person. bit.ly/YidisheGauchos

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Family” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7555 Draper Ave. La Jollan Pietro La Greca Jr. will discuss what led him to write “Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Border Family.” Free. Signed copies will be available for purchase.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents J. Craig Venter at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Venter will discuss and sign his new book, “The Voyage of Sorcerer II: The Expedition That Unlocked the Secrets of the Ocean’s Microbiome.” Free, or $27.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/venter-2023

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7611 Fay Ave. The film “Showing Up” will be screened. $19. thelotent.com/movie-theater/lajolla/blog/lj-cinema-circle

The San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour will return to La Jolla and Pacific Beach on Saturday, Sept. 16. (Leah Higgins)

• The San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at two locations in La Jolla and two more in Pacific Beach. More than 30 professional artists who create in a multitude of media will display their pieces during the tour, which allows patrons to browse art for sale while visiting where some of the artists live and work. Free to attend. sdcoastalartstudios.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Small Scale” through Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings by Wayne Hulgin and sculptures by Jeff Irwin. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” through Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is about the late “gonzo” journalist. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

The Grill at Torrey Pines will present “Playing with Fire” on Monday, Sept. 11, in La Jolla. (Otto)

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Playing with Fire” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at The Grill at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Lodge executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef de cuisine Ryan Dzierzawski will pair with chef Eric Gallerstein and Harland Brewing Co. for an outdoor grilling session with craft brews. $145. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents a “Happy Hour and Shopping Soiree” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7791 Draper Ave. Free to attend. lajollawomansclub.org/calendar/sep2023happyhour

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Happy Hour Around Town” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mrkt Space, 2202 Avenida de la Playa. Reservations are required. lajollanewcomers.org

