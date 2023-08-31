‘Silver Soiree’ in La Jolla unleashes the Roaring ‘20s to raise funds for San Diego police dog unit

Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler (with their 1930 Packard 726 sedan) and Kathryn and Don Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)

Bob and Julie Novak, Patti Roscoe, Phil Pace, San Diego police officer and K-9 Handler of the Year Matthew Cobb and Elena Cobb (Vincent Andrunas)

Honorary event chairs David and Emily Rex, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, Darlene Nisleit, San Diego Police Foundation President and Chief Executive Sara Napoli and Anthony Napoli (Vincent Andrunas)

Erik and Phyllis Stevens, Bonnie Wright, Christy Billings and John Vance are all dressed up and ready to go the San Diego Police Foundation’s “Silver Soiree: Tails of the Roaring ‘20s” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines on Aug. 25. (Vincent Andrunas)

The San Diego Police Foundation’s “Silver Soiree: Tails of the Roaring ‘20s” raised funds for the city’s police dog unit Aug. 25 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel.

The “Jazz Age”-themed event included a keynote speech from San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit along with dinner and stories of officers of the city K-9 unit and their four-legged partners.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆