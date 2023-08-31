‘Silver Soiree’ in La Jolla unleashes the Roaring ‘20s to raise funds for San Diego police dog unit
1/16
Erik and Phyllis Stevens, Bonnie Wright, Christy Billings and John Vance are all dressed up and ready to go the San Diego Police Foundation’s “Silver Soiree: Tails of the Roaring ‘20s” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines on Aug. 25. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/16
Honorary event chairs David and Emily Rex, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, Darlene Nisleit, San Diego Police Foundation President and Chief Executive Sara Napoli and Anthony Napoli (Vincent Andrunas)
3/16
Mark Monte, San Diego police facility dog Lyle and Deanne Monte (Vincent Andrunas)
4/16
Natalie Nelson, Kim Turner, Eliana Flores and Elena Cobb (Vincent Andrunas)
5/16
Kim, Marian, Nicole and Corey Crosser (Vincent Andrunas)
6/16
Catherine Livier, Karen Davis, event emcee Lauren Phinney and Brian McDonell (Vincent Andrunas)
7/16
Bob and Julie Novak, Patti Roscoe, Phil Pace, San Diego police officer and K-9 Handler of the Year Matthew Cobb and Elena Cobb (Vincent Andrunas)
8/16
Patricia Conners, Kelli Duscheone, Craig and Susan Fuller and Michelle Sheehan (Vincent Andrunas)
9/16
Pete Matthews, Elizabeth Dreisbach, San Diego police Detective Natalie Hone, police facility dog Lyle, and Glenda and Philip Ginsburg (Vincent Andrunas)
10/16
San Diego police Capt. Scott Wahl, Ken and Rina Nordholm, Emma Cochran, Jerry Burch and Assistant Police Chief Paul Connolly (Vincent Andrunas)
11/16
Lou and Christina Karl, Luisa Zarate and Gary Bobileff (Vincent Andrunas)
12/16
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler (with their 1930 Packard 726 sedan) and Kathryn and Don Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)
13/16
Judge Fred Link, Roxi Link, Natalie Nelson and San Diego police officer and dog handler Patrick Harvey (Vincent Andrunas)
14/16
Paul Hock, Randi Kolender-Hock, Rebecca and Charles Hartford, Ashley Cutright and Gordon Kovtun (Vincent Andrunas)
15/16
Dr. Robert and Bonnie Bernstein, Susan Fuller, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, Craig Fuller and Randi Kolender-Hock (Vincent Andrunas)
16/16
San Diego Assistant Police Chief Bernie Colon, Carol Dedrich, Alicia McGrath, Kristi Pieper and David Mulvaney (Vincent Andrunas)
Photo gallery
Share
The San Diego Police Foundation’s “Silver Soiree: Tails of the Roaring ‘20s” raised funds for the city’s police dog unit Aug. 25 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel.
The “Jazz Age”-themed event included a keynote speech from San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit along with dinner and stories of officers of the city K-9 unit and their four-legged partners.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.