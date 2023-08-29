Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 1-8

Friday, Sept. 1

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive. lajollagtrotary.org

Sunday, Sept. 3

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 4 — Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. James Meng of the UC San Diego SuperComputer Center will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m., Bird Rock Elementary School, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, on Zoom. torreypinesrotary.org

Thursday, Sept. 7

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m., location to be determined. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Sept. 8

• La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive. lajollagtrotary.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆