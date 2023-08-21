ArtPower to mark 20th anniversary at UC San Diego with new twists and the most live events in its history

UC San Diego’s 2,300-capacity Epstein Family Amphitheater will host more than half of the 43 events in ArtPower’s 2023-24 season.

After two decades of presenting a dizzying array of music, dance, theater, film and spoken-word artists from across the nation and world, UC San Diego’s ArtPower might not be expected to have any new tricks up its sleeve.

To the contrary, ArtPower’s upcoming 20th season, running Sept. 28 to May 10, will mark several firsts, including:

• A record 43 live events, at least 22 of which will be held at UCSD’s Epstein Family Amphitheater in La Jolla. The $70 million venue, which has a capacity of 2,300, will celebrate its first anniversary with an Oct. 21 performance by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic.

• A $100,000 presenting sponsorship, the first in ArtPower’s history, to help underwrite events at the amphitheater. The sponsorship is being provided by Aya Healthcare, whose chief executive, Alan Braynin, is a 1995 UCSD graduate.

• About 300 tickets for each ArtPower event at the amphitheater will be provided free to students. In addition, several free tickets will be provided for all ArtPower events this season in each of its other venues.

• “Drag Me to the Amphitheater,” the first ticketed drag show in ArtPower history, will be held Oct. 28 at the amphitheater.

• “Birdman Live,” ArtPower’s first film screening with live music, will be performed by jazz drummer Antonio Sanchez, who composed and performed all the percussion pieces for the 2014 film “Birdman,” which won four Oscars the following year.

• “Women in Synth,” a weekend-long November showcase for electronic music mavericks Suzanne Cianni and Laurel Halo.

• “The Art of Science Live! A Cosmology Explorer’s Guide,” the first live all-science event to be held under the auspices of ArtPower, will be presented by astrophysicist Brian Keating, a UCSD distinguished professor of physics.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet representing a 10-year-old refugee from Syria, will make its ArtPower debut this season. (Evan Agostini)

• Little Amal, ArtPower’s first giant puppet event, will be held at various locations near the U.S.-Mexico border. Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet representing a 10-year-old refugee from Syria.

• “The Greatest Love of All,” a Feb. 24 salute to Whitney Houston, will be the first pop-music tribute show in ArtPower’s history. It will be followed by tributes to Cher, Queen and country-music legends June Carter and Johnny Cash.

The budget for the upcoming ArtPower season is a record $2 million, up from $1.3 million last season. This will be the first iteration in nearly a decade to be held without Jordan Peimer, ArtPower’s executive director from 2014 until earlier this year.

Peimer’s position appears to have been subsumed by UCSD’s Campus Performance and Events Office, which has two new staff members: associate director of artistic planning and outreach Elizabeth Bradshaw, who was brought on in July, and assistant director of artistic outreach and planning Albert Agbayani.

Peimer and Colleen Kollar Smith, executive director of the Campus Performance and Events Office, both declined to comment about Peimer’s departure.

ArtPower 2023-24 season

Tickets: Series subscriptions are on sale. Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Information: artpower.ucsd.edu

Schedule:

Sept. 28: Madison McFerrin, UC San Diego’s The Loft, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Oct. 13: Australian Haydn Ensemble, UCSD’s Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65

Oct. 18: Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, The Loft, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Oct. 19: “The Art of Science Live! A Cosmology Explorer’s Guide,” with professor Brian Keating, UCSD’s Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $25

Singer Em Beihold, a 2020 UC San Diego graduate, will perform at her alma mater as part of the upcoming ArtPower season. (Richard Shotwell)

Oct. 20: Em Beihold, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $15-$30

Oct. 20: “A Conversation with Benjamin Alire Sáenz,” UC San Diego, 7:30 p.m., ticket prices to be announced

Oct. 21: George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $40-$100

Oct. 25: Serpentwithfeet: “Heart of Brick,” Epstein Family Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $20-$45

Oct. 28: “Drag Me to the Amphitheater,” Epstein Family Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $25-$45

Nov. 1-4: Dia de los Muertos Community Ofrenda, Epstein Family Amphitheater, daily, free

Nov. 3: Tesla Quartet, with pianist David Kaplan, The Auditorium at TSRI, La Jolla, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65

Nov. 5: Little Amal, various locations at the U.S.-Mexico border, times TBA, free

Nov. 9: Carlos Simon’s “Requiem for the Enslaved,” UCSD’s Price Center East Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $40

Nov. 10: Son Rompe Pera, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $30

Nov. 14: Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness, Price Center East Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $30

Nov. 17-18: “Women in Synth,” featuring Suzanne Cianni and Laurel Halo, Epstein Family Amphitheater, The Loft and other locations, times TBA, $25-$35

Aja Monet will perform Nov. 30 at UCSD’s The Loft as part of the ArtPower season. (Amy Harris)

Nov. 30: Aja Monet, The Loft, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Dec. 9: The Klezmatics, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45

Dec. 12: “Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular,” Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$95

Dec. 14: Manhattan Transfer’s 50th Anniversary Tour, with Sherrie Marcie and the Diva Jazz Orchestra, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$125

Dec. 16: The Midtown Men: “Holiday Hits,” Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$125

Jan. 21: Jake Blount, The Loft, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Feb. 6: Delfeayo Marsalis Mardi Gras Jazz, Price Center East Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $40

Feb. 9: Isidore String Quartet, Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65

Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez will perform with the Love Notes Orchestra during the new ArtPower season. (Richard Shotwell)

Feb. 15: La Marisoul and the Love Notes Orchestra, location TBA, 8 p.m., $25-$45

Feb. 24: Harlem Gospel Travelers, The Loft, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Feb. 24: “The Greatest Love of All,” Whitney Houston tribute, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65

March 21: Alfredo Rodriguez, The Loft, 8 p.m., $30-$40

March 22: Red Baraat, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $30

March 25: “Because You’re Mine: The Music of June Carter and Johnny Cash,” starring Caitie Grady and Charles Evan, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50

March 29: Sonia De Los Santos: “Música,” The New Children’s Museum, downtown San Diego, 6:30 p.m., $10-$25

March 30: The Little Mermen, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20

April 4: Princess Lockerooo’s “The Fabulous Waack Dancers Big Show,” location, time and ticket prices TBA

April 5: Boarte Trio, Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65

April 11: Contra-Tiempo Advocacy Dance Theater: “Azúcar,” Epstein Family Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $20-$45

Drummer Antonio Sanchez will play in “Birdman Live” on April 18 at the Epstein Family Amphitheater. (Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images)

April 18: “Birdman Live,” film screening with drummer Antonio Sanchez, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $25

April 19: Super Diamond, Neil Diamond tribute, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50

April 20: “Animaniacs Live,” Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50

April 26: “The Beat Goes On,” starring Lisa McClowry as Cher, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$50

April 27: QueenNation, Queen tribute, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65

May 6: JACK Quartet + Art of Elan, The Loft, 8 p.m., ticket prices TBA

May 9: David Sedaris, Balboa Theatre, downtown San Diego, 8 p.m., $55-$70

May 10: St. Lawrence String Quartet, with pianist Steven Banks, Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $50-$65 ◆