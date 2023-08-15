Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 18-25

Sunday, Aug. 20

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Aug. 22

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Donnie Dee, president and chief executive of the San Diego Rescue Mission, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

• Torrey Pines (La Jolla) Rotary Club meets, noon, California Room of the Sheraton La Jolla Hotel, 3299 Holiday Court. $45, includes lunch. torreypinesrotary.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, Aug. 24

• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.

Friday, Aug. 25

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Lauren Lockhart, executive director of the La Jolla Historical Society, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆