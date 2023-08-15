Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Community Center will present the Rose Mallett Trio on Aug. 25 during its Fourth Friday Jazz Series.

Lectures & learning

Dr. Karrar Ali of La Jolla Concierge MD will present two “Talk with the Doc” events on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, in La Jolla. (Chelsea Photography)

• Dr. Karrar Ali of La Jolla Concierge MD presents two “Talk with the Doc” events in La Jolla at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Elixir Espresso & Wine Bar, 7863 Girard Ave., and Sunday, Aug. 20, at Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery, 7530 Fay Ave. The talks will focus on heat-related illnesses and how to spot and treat them. Coffee and pastries will be included. Free.

• Scripps Research presents “Transforming Treatment Options for Alcohol Use Disorder” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, online and at 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. The Front Row lecture by Scripps Research professor Barbara Mason will share her team’s work on the neurocircuitry involved in AUD and development of new medicines that could curb alcohol intake. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddish: Go Light, Go Easy!” beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, online. The weekly class will run through Nov. 12 and will be taught by Avi Fried. $350. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-go-light-go-easy

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday: Stomp Rockets” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7555 Draper Ave. Bring your own empty water bottle. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

• UC San Diego presents Eliades Ochoa at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $35-$50. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/eliades-ochoa

“Dotson” by Jeff Irwin will be on view during R.B. Stevenson Gallery’s “Small Scale” exhibition, opening Saturday, Aug. 19, in La Jolla. (R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Small Scale” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego artist Wayne Hulgin and sculptures by San Diego’s Jeff Irwin will run through Saturday, Sept. 16. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Open Rehearsal: Tchaikovsky’s ‘Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70’” at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. Free. theconrad.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Elizabeth Silver at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Silver will discuss her new book, “The Majority.” Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/silver-2023

• Adventures by the Book presents “Fall into Reading PitchFest” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, online. Guests can prepare their fall and winter reading lists by meeting a lineup of 16 authors and participating in Q&As and book giveaways. Free. adventuresbythebook.com

D.G. Wills bookstore will present UC Santa Barbara professor Yunte Huang, author of “Daughter of the Dragon: Anna May Wong’s Rendezvous with American History,” on Thursday, Aug. 24, in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Sam Woodhouse will direct a staged reading of “The Perfect Party” on Saturday, Aug. 26, in La Jolla. (San Diego Actors Theatre)

• D.G. Wills bookstore presents UC Santa Barbara professor Yunte Huang at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4135 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Huang will read from and discuss his book “Daughter of the Dragon: Anna May Wong’s Rendezvous with American History.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, with the Rose Mallett Trio performing “The Best of Ella Fitzgerald” at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members and $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Unsilenced Voices” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. $43 and up. The event will be preceded by a lecture by Ara Guzelimian at 6:30 p.m. in The JAI. theconrad.org

• The San Diego Actors Theatre presents a staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s comedy “The Perfect Party” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The production will be guest-directed by Sam Woodhouse. $20 at the door; $10 for students and veterans.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production about the American journalist will run through Sunday, Sept. 24. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7611 Fay Ave. The film “Persian Lessons” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie-theater/lajolla/blog/lj-cinema-circle

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosts its 91st annual white elephant sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, for “First Choice Night,” including wine and appetizers, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The main sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Proceeds will benefit area nonprofits. sjbts.org/white-elephant-sale-news

• The San Diego Police Foundation presents “Silver Soiree: Tails of the Roaring 20s” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The fundraiser for the city’s police dog unit will include a keynote speech from Chief David Nisleit. $300 and up. sdpolicefoundation.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party beginning at 8 p.m. will feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

