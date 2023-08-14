Kiwanis Club of La Jolla packs ‘em in for 59th annual pancake breakfast
Photo gallery
The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s 59th annual pancake breakfast flipped through the La Jolla Recreation Center on Aug. 12 with hundreds of hungry La Jollans loading up on pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee.
The event, which raises funds to support the club’s grants to local organizations, also included pony rides, face painting, a crafts table and a disc jockey.
Kiwanis member Bart Calame led raffles for prizes including Lego sets, wine bottles and gift cards to Warwick’s bookstore and Girard Gourmet, along with auctions for items such as a stay at the La Valencia Hotel and a year’s worth of scones from Brick & Bell Cafe.
The final proceeds were not immediately available.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.