Kiwanis Club of La Jolla packs ‘em in for 59th annual pancake breakfast

Kiwanis of La Jolla member Bart Calame leads raffle prize announcements at the club’s pancake breakfast. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Cooper D’Angelo models his swag from the La Jolla/Riford Library’s booth at the Aug. 12 Kiwanis pancake breakfast at the Recreation Center. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The La Jolla Recreation Center grounds are packed with pancake patrons. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Kiwanis member and longtime pancake flipper Don Hodges ensures the griddles are hot. (Elisabeth Frausto)

National Charity League Seaside Chapter volunteers Riley Brunson, Gabby Anderson and Lila and Mia Arminio get crafty. (Elisabeth Frausto)

“Auntie Stephie” Thompson and Ravi and Sienna Griffin share syrup and smiles. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Mike Schaefer, Bill Podway, Barry Levich, Phyllis Minick, Mary Coakley Munk, Nanette Oselett and Kathryn Anthony get together for pancakes. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Will Hall sits tall in the saddle during his pony ride. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Olivia Healey smiles as her face is painted. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Volunteers from the National Charity League’s Seaside Chapter plate up pancakes during the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s 59th annual public breakfast. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s 59th annual pancake breakfast flipped through the La Jolla Recreation Center on Aug. 12 with hundreds of hungry La Jollans loading up on pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee.

The event, which raises funds to support the club’s grants to local organizations, also included pony rides, face painting, a crafts table and a disc jockey.

Kiwanis member Bart Calame led raffles for prizes including Lego sets, wine bottles and gift cards to Warwick’s bookstore and Girard Gourmet, along with auctions for items such as a stay at the La Valencia Hotel and a year’s worth of scones from Brick & Bell Cafe.

The final proceeds were not immediately available.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆