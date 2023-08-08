Daisies, disco and philanthropy as Jewel Ball has its 77th dance in La Jolla
Photo gallery
La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas took guests down a memory lane filled with sparkles, dance beats and more ‘70s vibes during its 77th Jewel Ball on Aug. 5 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
The party, themed “Daisies & Disco,” raised money for eight major beneficiaries that will receive grants of more than $20,000 each. They are the Barrio Logan College Institute, Emilio Nares Foundation, Just in Time for Foster Youth, La Jolla Playhouse, Nativity Prep Academy, Rise Up Industries, Serving Seniors and Urban Corps of San Diego County.
An estimated 45 to 50 additional beneficiaries each will receive $20,000 or less in the upcoming fall and spring grant cycles.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.