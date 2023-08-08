Advertisement
Events

Daisies, disco and philanthropy as Jewel Ball has its 77th dance in La Jolla

cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0109.jpg
1/27
Richard Garrison, Debbie Rodriguez, Gabriela Nava, Gregg Stavros, Elizabeth Allen and Chris Foster are in the groove at the Aug. 5 Jewel Ball at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0025.jpg
2/27
John Peters, Jewel Ball co-chairwoman Jill Peters, Link Wilson, chairwoman Mio Hood, co-chairwoman Jessica Castagnola and Joseph Castagnola  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0002.jpg
3/27
Tim Bubnack, Las Patronas President Julie Bubnack, Vice President and president-elect Julie Garrie and Bryan Garrie  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0054.jpg
4/27
Thomas Beyer, Michelle Conway, Michelle Parker, Holley Godfrey, Mary Powell-Penrith and David Keith  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0016.jpg
5/27
Pietro and Michelle LaGreca, Brian and Andrea Marvin, Dagmar Smek and Arman Oruc  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0242.jpg
6/27
Jacqueline Foster of Showdance performs at the Jewel Ball.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0208.jpg
7/27
A table is ready for diners at Las Patronas’ Jewel Ball.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0262.jpg
8/27
Standing: Linda Shoaff, Jim Harris, Laurie Kelley, Dr. Robert Weinreb and Tom Cerruti; seated: Mary Harris, Darlene Shiley and Dr. Cristiana Vasile  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0249.jpg
9/27
Showdance performs classic disco hits and more during the Jewel Ball on Aug. 5.   (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0206.jpg
10/27
Disco balls and plants welcome guests to the Jewel Ball’s dining and dancing area.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0234.jpg
11/27
Summer and Bobby Kellogg, Pam Marks and Janice Jaraicie  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0170.jpg
12/27
Harry and Valerie Cooper, Denise and Bertrand Hug and Donna and Bob Allan  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0090.jpg
13/27
Michael Canzone, Araceli Bringas and Veronica and Tony Shaw  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0145.jpg
14/27
Rich Wildman, Cassandra Wong and Cori and Tom Grunow  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0152.jpg
15/27
Janis Crum, Alice McTighe, Ingrid Cobb, Barbara Price, Martha Sottosanti, Katherine Ritchey and Lauren Knudsen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0069.jpg
16/27
James Rudolph, Lauren Walsh, Lizzet Fitz, Ashley Jacobs, Sara Carpenter and Sara and Jeremy Hunziker  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0083.jpg
17/27
Ed and Karen Benito, Laurie Lopez and Erin and Peter Preuss  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0095.jpg
18/27
Rob Hixson, Alexa Kubena and Effie and Ralph Lundberg  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0210.jpg
19/27
A Jewel Ball bar goes for the gold.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0217.jpg
20/27
Chuck Merriman, Kelly Stapelton, Dan and Jorie Fischer and Tom Murphy  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0214.jpg
21/27
The scene is set for dinner at the Jewel Ball.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0194.jpg
22/27
Marty Morantz, Tamara Lafarga Joseph, Jennifer Gramins and Dr. Brian Reagan  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0132.jpg
23/27
Kevin and Linda Kurtz, Lisa Betyar and Karl Walter  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0061.jpg
24/27
Ivan Batanov, Melanie Aalbers, Nicole Hall, Scott Gordon and Rowena and Marc Treitler  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0129.jpg
25/27
Tim and Marie Kelley, James Nerini, Cher Conner, Michelle Gurnee and Marty and Sheldon Diller  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0161.jpg
26/27
Bill Gore, Lorna Alksne, Chris McKellar, Dianne Bashor and David and Annie Malcolm  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-jewel-ball2023-vpa-0113.jpg
27/27
Nicholas and Caroline “Daisy” Nierenberg, Micki Olin, Arlene Esgate and Doug Matheson  (Vincent Andrunas)

Photo gallery

Share

La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas took guests down a memory lane filled with sparkles, dance beats and more ‘70s vibes during its 77th Jewel Ball on Aug. 5 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

The party, themed “Daisies & Disco,” raised money for eight major beneficiaries that will receive grants of more than $20,000 each. They are the Barrio Logan College Institute, Emilio Nares Foundation, Just in Time for Foster Youth, La Jolla Playhouse, Nativity Prep Academy, Rise Up Industries, Serving Seniors and Urban Corps of San Diego County.

An estimated 45 to 50 additional beneficiaries each will receive $20,000 or less in the upcoming fall and spring grant cycles.

— La Jolla Light staff

EventsPhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement