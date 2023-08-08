Daisies, disco and philanthropy as Jewel Ball has its 77th dance in La Jolla

The scene is set for dinner at the Jewel Ball. (Vincent Andrunas)

Harry and Valerie Cooper, Denise and Bertrand Hug and Donna and Bob Allan (Vincent Andrunas)

Disco balls and plants welcome guests to the Jewel Ball’s dining and dancing area. (Vincent Andrunas)

Showdance performs classic disco hits and more during the Jewel Ball on Aug. 5. (Vincent Andrunas)

Richard Garrison, Debbie Rodriguez, Gabriela Nava, Gregg Stavros, Elizabeth Allen and Chris Foster are in the groove at the Aug. 5 Jewel Ball at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. (Vincent Andrunas)

La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas took guests down a memory lane filled with sparkles, dance beats and more ‘70s vibes during its 77th Jewel Ball on Aug. 5 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

The party, themed “Daisies & Disco,” raised money for eight major beneficiaries that will receive grants of more than $20,000 each. They are the Barrio Logan College Institute, Emilio Nares Foundation, Just in Time for Foster Youth, La Jolla Playhouse, Nativity Prep Academy, Rise Up Industries, Serving Seniors and Urban Corps of San Diego County.

An estimated 45 to 50 additional beneficiaries each will receive $20,000 or less in the upcoming fall and spring grant cycles.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆