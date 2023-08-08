Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 11-18
Friday, Aug. 11
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., to set up for its pancake breakfast. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug 13
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Aug. 14
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., The Bishop’s School main dining room, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lauren Lockhart, executive director of the La Jolla Historical Society, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., The Bishop’s School main dining room, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.
Thursday, Aug. 17
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
