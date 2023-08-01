Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 4-11
Friday, Aug. 4
• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors will receive a “Guardians of the Galaxy” T-shirt while supplies last. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Sunday, Aug. 6
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Aug. 8
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Bob Chandler, former radio broadcaster for the San Diego Padres, will speak. Email bfb@brownandbrownlaw.com.
• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m., The Bishop’s School main dining room, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 10
• La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club meets, 6:58 a.m., La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. Call Cheryl Collins at (760) 936-3272 or Steve Cross at (619) 992-9449.
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org
Friday, Aug. 11
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St., to set up for its pancake breakfast. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
