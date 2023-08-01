Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Warwick’s bookstore will present singer-songwriter Holly Knight discussing her new book on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in La Jolla.

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents squid dissection for students at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children in grades 6-8 are invited to work together to dissect a real squid as they develop scientific research skills and learn about squids and other animals that make their homes in ocean ecosystems. Free. Space is limited and registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons of La Jolla and his band will perform. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The What Are You Looking At? art club meets at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St. The club’s informal monthly get-togethers explore art, artists and ideas. $10. whatareyoulookingat.org

• Local music duo Blossom & Bloom performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery, 7530 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Myths and Rites” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7600 Fay Ave. Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” will be performed along with pieces inspired by Greek mythology. $43 and up. theconrad.org

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla concludes its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. Full Strength will perform. Free.

La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” through Sunday, Aug. 6. (La Jolla Playhouse)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the playhouse’s Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The dance performance by choreographer Jenn Freeman explores her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder in 2021 at age 33 and features live music from Holland Andrews. $25 and up. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Coaching Workshop: Smetana” on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. At 10 a.m., Paul Wiancko will coach Quartet Integra on Smetana’s String Quartet No. 1 in E Minor “From My Life.” At 11 a.m., a member of trioJEM will coach a local student. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents singer-songwriter Holly Knight at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Knight will discuss and sign her new book, “I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties.” Free, or $30 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/holly-knight-2023

• The La Valencia Hotel concludes its “Poolside Movie Series” at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Castles in the Sky” (2010) will be screened and director and producer Taylor Steele will attend. $40. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. bit.ly/LaValenciaMovies

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series, curated and presented by film critic and scholar Beth Accomando, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Warner Bros. movie studio. $20 for individual screenings for Athenaeum members, $25 for non-members; $72 for the series for Athenaeum members, $92 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Diane Distefano at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Distefano is the author of the children’s book “Milton’s Suitcase Adventure.” Free.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The UC San Diego Library presents its 22nd annual “Paper Theater Exhibition” through Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/UCSDpapertheater2023

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The photography show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, in La Jolla. (Lile Kvantaliani)

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• Las Patronas presents the Jewel Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive. The event, themed “Daisies & Disco,” will raise money for community organizations. Tickets start at $725. laspatronas.org.

An After Sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Beach & Tennis Club will offer hundreds of disco balls in assorted sizes and colors, plants, disco ball vases, lava lamps, roller skates and other ‘70s-style merchandise from the Jewel Ball. Free to attend.

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Coffee Around Town” at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Brick & Bell, 928 Silverado St. Free to attend. lajollanewcomers.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆