Scripps Park concert crowd gets a Springsteen Experience

Tribute band The Springsteen Experience takes the stage July 30 at Scripps Park in La Jolla.

The late Clarence Clemons is gone, but his saxophone stylings lived on at The Springsteen Experience show July 30 at Scripps Park. (Ana Lombrozo)

Scripps Park looked and sounded a lot like Asbury Park as the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presented the third show in its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series July 30 with The Springsteen Experience playing its tribute to Bruce Springsteen.

The four-week series wraps up Sunday, Aug. 6, with dance band Full Strength.

The performance is free and will begin at 3:30 p.m.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆