Scripps Park concert crowd gets a Springsteen Experience
Scripps Park looked and sounded a lot like Asbury Park as the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presented the third show in its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series July 30 with The Springsteen Experience playing its tribute to Bruce Springsteen.
The four-week series wraps up Sunday, Aug. 6, with dance band Full Strength.
The performance is free and will begin at 3:30 p.m.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
